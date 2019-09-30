With the major fall online tournament festivals coming to an end in the international market, it is now time for New Jersey operators to fill October with their own big tournament festivals.

PokerStars has unveiled the full schedule for the New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP), the operator’s flagship online tournament series in the New Jersey regulated market.

It returns for its fourth iteration with $1 million guaranteed (the same prize as last year) running for over two weeks from October 12.

The WSOP/888 network, the leading online poker network in the Garden State, will also be running its annual Fall Online Championships from October 6 with over $1 million spread over 37 events.

Borgata and partypoker, which combine to make the third network in the state, has yet to run an online tournament series this year. The network usually offers its Garden State Super Series (GSSS) in March and October, but it skipped the series last March and has made no announcement yet for the remainder of 2019.