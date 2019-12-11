Partypoker has done it again. In what was being considered a herculean task, MILLIONS Online has once again successfully exceeded its ambitious $20 million guaranteed prize pool.

Needing 2000 entries to cover its guarantee, the $10,300 buy-in tournament ended up with a total of 2109 entries across its four Day 1 flights to build a staggering $21.09 million prize pool.

While it fell short of its 2018 benchmark that had generated a nearly $22 million prize pool and was the richest in online poker tournament in history, the $21.09 million prize pool was good enough for it to become the second-largest online poker tournament in history.

MILLIONS Online 2019 Crowned Four Millionaires Again

The tournament came to an end late last night, creating four millionaires, two of which earned more than $2 million.

Benjamin “frenchsniperrr” Chalot took down the second-richest online poker tournament after agreeing to a near-even chop with “Lucio”. The duo took home over $4.4 million combined, with Chalot receiving $2,259,113 while the runner-up received a $2,222,511.43 payday.

A huge congratulations to @ChalotBenjamin who was crowned the 2019 #MILLIONSOnline champion in the early hours of t… https://t.co/0hznEqpUyG— partypoker (@partypoker) December 11, 2019

Notably, partypoker Live president John Duthie came very close to winning the tournament but had to settle for fifth-place which awarded an impressive $869k. Partypoker ambassador Isaac Haxton ran deep to make it to the final day but finished in 25th place for $63,270.

All the Records MILLIONS Online 2019 Created

Besides becoming the second-richest online poker tournament in history, MILLIONS Online 2019 now holds the record for the largest turnout in a $10k buy-in event.

The tournament also paid out some of the biggest prizes to be ever awarded by an online poker room. The 1st and 2nd place prizes of $2.2 million are now the 4th and 5th biggest payouts in online poker history. The 2018 version holds the record for awarding the top two biggest payouts.

Top Six Biggest Payout in Online Poker History

Year Operator Event/Tournament Payout Place Finished Winner Tournament Entries 2018 partypoker MILLIONS Online $5K $2,329,943 1st Manuel “Sheparentao” Ruivo 4367 2018 partypoker MILLIONS Online $5K $2,309,994 2nd Pim “ForMatherRussia” de Goede 4367 2010 PokerStars WCOOP $5K Main Event $2,278,097.50 1st Tyson “POTTERPOKER” Marks 2443 2019 partypoker MILLIONS Online $10K $2,259,113.58 1st frenchsniperrr 2109 2019 partypoker MILLIONS Online $10K $2,222,511.43 2nd Lucio 2109 2019 PokerStars Spin & Go $5 Million Edition $2,000,000 1st Donk3399 3

Top Six Biggest Online Poker Tournaments

Tournament Operator Year Guaranteed Prize Pool Buy-in Entrants MILLIONS Online partypoker December 2018 $20,000,000 $21,835,000 $5,300 4367 MILLIONS Online partypoker December 2019 $20,000,000 $21,090,000 $10,300 2109 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars December 2011 $10,000,000 $12,432,200 $215 62,116 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars April 2019 $10,000,000 $12,268,400 $215 61,342 WCOOP Main Event PokerStars September 2010 $10,000,000 $12,215,000 $5,200 2443 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars March 2011 $5,000,000 $11,825,600 $215 59,128

Here is a list of all the records MILLIONS Online 2019 created:

Second-biggest online tournament prize pool

Biggest $10k buy-in tournament in online poker

Tied with MILLIONS Online 2018 as the only online events to produce four millionaires in a single online tournament

For partypoker, the event turned out to be another incredible accomplishment. Being able to run a tournament with a $20 million guaranteed prize pool twice in two years with both exceeding their guarantees is by no means an easy feat to achieve.

Of course, the room had to spend millions running hundreds of satellites with thousands of seats guaranteed to the event, still, it is quite a remarkable achievement for the operator given that the room has traffic which is five times lower than that of PokerStars, the world’s largest online poker room. PokerStars has yet to run a tournament that has guaranteed more than $10 million.

It remains to be seen whether the operator hosts another $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online tournament next year. Considering that the event turned out to be a massive success again this year, it would not be surprising to see this record-breaking tournament return in 2020 with the same guaranteed prize pool.