Online poker network GGPoker rolled out a software update earlier this month, adding in more features and changes to its game offerings.

It continues a stream of upgrades over the course of 2019 for the online poker network, introducing many industry-first features.

December’s update includes a new card collection mini-game called “All-In or Bingo” at its All-In or Fold tables, and a new visual option called Card Squeeze.

The network has also revamped its bounty tournaments. Previously, players accumulated bounties until the bubble, at which point the tournament preceded in a standard freezeout format. Now, players continue to accumulate bounties throughout all stages of the tournament. Prize money for bounties is also now awarded instantly.

The update was rolled out network-wide on December 2, affecting all the skins of the network including Natural8, Russian-focused GGPokerOK, BestPoker and others.