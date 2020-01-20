Indian online poker room Spartan Poker continues to raise the bar with its signature online tournament series, the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC), making a return with another market-record series.

The tenth edition of IOPC kick-starts on January 24, featuring a total series prize pool with over 16 Crore including a 3 Crore ($422,000) guaranteed Main Event—the biggest online poker tournament in India.

This makes it the largest tournament series prize pool to be ever hosted by an online poker room in the country, beating its own record set in July last year when it held an 11 Crore ($1.5 million) series.

“The overwhelming response from players across the country for previous editions encourage us to constantly invest in superior player experience and keep bringing exciting gaming options to our customers,” said Amin Rozani, Co-founder & Marketing Director of The Spartan Poker.

With a total guaranteed prize pool equivalent to $2.25 million in USD, the series even topples international online poker operators that accept players from all over the world, including 888poker, Unibet, and MPN, when it comes to hosting big online tournament series.

888poker’s upcoming series in February, XL Blizzard, guarantees $1.45 million; MPN’s final installment of Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP) guarantees €500,000; and Unibet’s seventh edition of Unibet Online Series (UOS) guarantees €400,000.