The huge turnout in online poker tournaments continues unabated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

GGPoker’s GGMasters, its biggest guaranteed weekly online poker tournament, exceeded its half-million guaranteed prize pool for the first time last Sunday. 3662 players entered the tournament to create a prize pool of just over $500,000.

PokerStars celebrated the anniversary edition of its flagship tournament, the Sunday Storm, with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool. It easily covered it, attracting 128,753 individual players.

Sunday Million enjoy a prize pool in excess of $3 million for the fourth week in a row while partypoker’s $215 buy-in million guaranteed tournament also continued the good run, exceeding its seven-figure guarantee for the seventh straight week.

888Poker ran the half-price version of its $100,000-guaranteed Sunday Mega Deep tournament. It attracted 755 players and 293 reentries, enough to just beat its prize pool by nearly $5000.

French online poker room Winamax successfully held its newly launched $500,000-guaranteed Trilogy series featuring three low-stakes buy-in tournaments with guarantees of €100,000 and two of €200,000.