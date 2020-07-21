Indian online poker room 9Stacks has unveiled what it calls a “voice-enabled” chat feature on its newly-launched private tables.

The live voice chat facility allows players to communicate as they play online poker with the aim of creating more of a live poker experience.

The feature comes amidst social distancing and stay-at-home orders enforced in most parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a surge in interest in private poker clubs and home games online.

“When you consider the Voice Enabled feature along with our industry-leading promotions and private tables for users to play only with their friends and relatives, we think we have a recipe for lasting retention,” said Sudhir Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder of 9Stacks.

“Our voice-enabled private tables now give them that opportunity. It is like hosting a poker party sitting at home, with complete authority to choose who all can be a part of that. In addition, private tables are password-protected, ensuring no gatecrashers at your poker party!” Sudhir added.