PokerStars has launched anonymous tables, dubbed Stealth, in its French and Spanish online poker rooms, PRO can reveal.

Available only in two microstakes as a trial, it marks the first time that the global online poker leader has allowed players to play without their permanent screen names on display to opponents at the table.

It comes more than a year after PRO exclusively reported that the operator was exploring the idea of offering optional anonymous tables, revealing the name Stealth for the first time.

It is understood that the tables went live quietly last Thursday.