2020 ended with the announcement of Chris Moneymaker bidding farewell to PokerStars after serving as their ambassador for nearly two decades. Five more pros left the company on the same day.

2021 is starting in a similar fashion. Another long-serving PokerStars Pro, Celina Lin, announced her departure from the company on Twitter, leaving the list of PokerStars’ international Team Pros to just ten members.

Lin served as a PokerStars ambassador for a decade, joining the company in April 2010.

Partypoker’s roster of ambassadors shrunk by half at the dawn of the New Year. Seven Team partypoker members under the “Sponsored Pros” category have recently split with the company.

These include Philipp Gruissem, Anatoly Filatov, Roberto Romanello, Ludovic Geilich, Renato Nomura, Richard Dubini, and Josip Simunic.