The curtains have fallen on the $100 million-guaranteed WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series hosted by GGPoker, as the partnership with the World Series of Poker extends into 2021.

Once again, the duo can claim a remarkable success. The four-week-long series produced some lofty prize pools, including the third biggest tournament in the short history of GGPoker—and this year’s largest to date.

The series offered 18 WSOP Circuit Gold ring events boasting over $30 million in guarantees alone, an average of $1.7 million per event. Ring events exceeded guarantees bar one small exception.