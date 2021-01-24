Online gambling is finally live in Michigan. Players can now enjoy their favorite casino games from the comfort of their homes and experience the thrill of gaming without having to leave their houses.

BetMGM is one of the first gambling operators to go live in the state, offering all sorts of promotional offers to make your playing experience even more enjoyable. If you want to make the most out of your time spent gambling at BetMGM MI, these are the promos you do not want to miss out on.

Get $25 in Free Play and Up to a $1000 First Deposit Bonus

BetMGM is welcoming new players in style. When you register with the casino and verify your account, you stand to receive $25 in FREEPLAY funds and no real money deposit is required.

These funds can be used on almost all games offered by the casino, with the exception of jackpot slots. Wagering requirements are just 1x, so you will need to wager just $25 to be able to withdraw, but you will need to make a real money deposit prior to cashing out any FREEPLAY winnings.

Beyond this, depositing players can receive a 100% matching deposit bonus up to the maximum of $1000. Any amount you deposit into your BetMGM Casino account (up to $1000) will be matched by the operator in full.

The wagering requirements for the first deposit bonus are 15 times the bonus and you are free to use your extra funds on any games of your choosing. You will be able to withdraw your winnings as long as you manage to complete the wagering within the 14-day period.

Take Part in the $250,000 Launch Party Leaderboard

Celebrating their launch in Michigan, BetMGM Casino is running a Launch Party Leaderboard that runs through February 21, 2021.

The leaderboard is open to all players, but you will need to manually opt in to participate and have your shot at one of the prizes.

Once you opt in, all you need to do is play your favorite games. For every $1 wagered on slots and every $5 staked on table games, you will receive one leaderboard point.

When it is all said and done, the top 1000 players will receive cash rewards with 1x wagering requirements. The Launch Party Leaderboard winner will bank $100,000, and the runner-up will claim $30,000.

Claim Free Stuff with BetMGM Spin the Wheel Promo

Every day you log in to your BetMGM account until April 30, 2021, you will have a chance to Spin the Wheel and receive one of valuable prizes:

FREEPLAY Funds in the amount of $1, $10, or $1000

Funds in the amount of $1, $10, or $1000 10 Free spins of the Galacticos slot

Deposit bonuses

FREEPLAY cash needs to be wagered 25 times, while winnings from free spins have no wagering requirements attached to them.

You do not need to do anything special to participate in the Spin the Wheel promotion. Simply log in to your account every day, navigate to the Promotions section, and claim your free rearwards every day until April 30.

Slots and scratch cards are your best bet to complete the FREEPLAY wagering requirements, as these count at 100 percent. You are allowed to play table games with your promotional funds as well, but these will only contribute 20% or even as low as 10% if you play live or digital blackjack.

Play Jackpot Slots and Get $10 Free for Table Games

Up until January 31, 2021, you can claim $10 in FREEPLAY to try your luck at table games. To get your reward, sign in to BetMGM and opt-in for the Jackpot Bet & Get promo.

Once you do this, proceed to wager a total of $20 on any jackpot slot available at BetMGM. It is entirely up to you how you decide to spread your bets, but the total needs to be $20.

Once you have wagered $20 on jackpot slots, you will receive $10 to be used on BetMGM table games. Before you can cash out, you will need to meet the wagering requirements of 25 times the bonus, which adds up to $250 in this particular case.

Keep in mind that FREEPLAY funds received through this promotion can only be used on table games, and you will need to complete the wagering requirements playing table games.

Earn Instant Bonuses With BetMGM Triple Play Promo

Over the weekends, BetMGM players have a chance to score up to three bonuses. The promotion is available to all casino players every week, from Friday to Sunday.

To get involved, you will need to first log in to your account and manually opt in for the BetMGM Triple Play promo.

Once done, simply proceed to play your favorite games and win FREEPLAY rewards:

Get $5 in FREEPLAY after wagering $20 on slots

after wagering $20 on slots Win additional $25 by wagering $250 on table games

Play any casino games and receive $100 in FREEPLAY after wagering a total of $10,000

Overall, that is $130 in additional bonuses just waiting to be claimed. Any FREEPLAY funds received as a part of the Triple Play promotion need to be wagered 25 times before they become available for a withdrawal.