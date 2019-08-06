While online poker continues to grow at a steady pace in India, the live poker scene has traditionally struggled, with restrictive gaming laws making it difficult to offer appealing events for players.

However, live poker looks set for something of a resurgence in the second half of 2019. A packed live tournament series is scheduled by the country’s top online poker rooms over the next few months. Adda52, The Spartan Poker and PokerBaazi will all be running a live tournament series in Goa, one of few states in India that allow live gambling in casinos, between now and October.

In fact, both The Spartan Poker and PokerBaazi have announced the return of their flagship live tours after a three-year hiatus.