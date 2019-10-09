A mega-merger justified through synergies and market growth; a menagerie of brands in Europe; a two-brand, complementary strategy in the United States; expected investigations and lengthy timelines. Last week, Flutter and The Stars Group announced a shock proposal to merge and create the world’s largest online gambling company, and there is a lot to unpick.

In part one of this two-part analysis, five key points focused on the proposed sports betting strategy are considered. Part two will look at implications for poker.