After the dot-com market set huge records in online poker tournament series in April and May, it is now time for the burgeoning Indian online poker market to reel in players with their own record-setting tournament series.

First in line is Adda52, India’s leading online poker room, running the special edition of its flagship series, the Adda52 Online Poker Series (AOPS), boasting over 22 Crore ($2.9 million) in prize money. The series kicks off today and runs for nearly a month.

In July, Spartan Poker, another independent Indian online operator, will be hosting its signature online tournament series, the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC), with a record-breaking 25 Crore ($3.3 million) guaranteed. Once again, it will be India’s biggest online tournament series ever.

Between the two , there is combined prize money of $6.2 million.They are significantly bigger than those recently offered by mid-sized international operators like Unibet and 888.

Meanwhile, PokerStars’ Indian segregated room concluded their biggest series recently. INSCOOP ran in May and had over 8 Crore guaranteed; it ultimately paid out 8.6 Crore ($1.1 million) in prize money. The operator will now be hosting another series dubbed “Micro KO Series” starting June 14 with 1.3 Crore ($172,000) guaranteed prize money.