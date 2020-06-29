GGPoker has revealed the full bracelet schedule for WSOP Online, the first ever sanctioned World Series of Poker to be hosted outside of the United States that will award official bracelets to the winners.

The pair revealed their intentions in early June, with promises of a series on WSOP.com in Nevada and New Jersey in July and a companion series for non-US players on GGPoker.

Last Friday, pokerfuse exclusively reported the highlights schedule of this series. Soon after, GGPoker released the full schedule via press release.

Perhaps most notable in the schedule is how restrained it actually is. For the WSOPC in May—the first GGPoker and WSOP partnership—it released a schedule of a monstrous 600 events.

That does not appear to be the strategy this time around. While a side events schedule may still come, as it stands today it is limited to just 54 bracelet events. There is one most days of the week (Mondays and some Fridays are skipped) and then three or four each Sunday for just over seven weeks.

In keeping with WSOP tradition, most of these do not hold guarantees. However, a dozen of them do—and they include some of the most ambitious tournaments in online poker.

In total, $68.5 million is guaranteed across these 12 events, an average of $5.5 million per event. Seven of them have buy-ins between $50 and $500.

There are two $5 million guarantees—the $1500 Millionaire Maker and the $500 Mini Main Event—and two Super High Rollers with $10 million guarantees.

But by far the real head-turner on the schedule is the Main Event itself. The $5000 buy-in tournament has a $25 million guarantee, the largest ever seen in online poker history.

Most tournaments are single day events capped at two re-entries. However, some—including almost all the guaranteed events—are multi-day affairs, many with multiple Day 1 flights.