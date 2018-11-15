GVC Holdings’ online poker room partypoker has been approved to launch in the Czech Republic after securing a license from the Czech Ministry of Finance.

This comes just a year after it withdrew its original license application, citing the country’s gaming law as not in compliance with European Union principles.

The Finance Ministry published an updated list of licensed gambling operators under on its website earlier this week, in which partypoker’s Czech domai, (partypoker.cz, is now listed.

It becomes only the second international operator to acquire an online gambling license in the country and will be only the second licensed online poker room. The Stars Group’s flagship brand PokerStars was the first and, until now, only international operator to be granted a license following the re-regulation of the country’s gambling laws in January 2017. It re-launched its operations in the country in February last year.