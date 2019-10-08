October is traditionally a popular month for online poker tournaments in New Jersey, and once again this year online poker operators in the Garden State are putting on some of the biggest online poker festivals of the year.

There are currently three online poker networks operating in New Jersey, however, so far, only two (PokerStars and WSOP.com) appear to be hosting a big fall tournament series. The partypoker network could possibly still announce its Garden State Super Series, but as each day passes, it grows increasingly unlikely that the operator will host the series in its traditional fall spot on the calendar.

Still, there is more than $2 million guaranteed between PokerStars’ NJCOOP (New Jersey Championship of Online Poker) and the Fall Online Championships, hosted by WSOP.com, the online partner of the World Series of Poker, and powered by the 888poker software platform.

Fall Online Championships

WSOP.com is hosting the Fall Online Championships. Players in both New Jersey and Nevada are permitted to participate, as the network is still sharing liquidity between the states while the US Department of Justice continues to try to redefine the terms of the 1961 Wire Act through the courts.

The first tournaments kicked off this past Sunday (October 6), and the series runs through Sunday October 20. The series includes 37 tournaments overall and guarantees more than $1 million in prize pools. All tournaments are No Limit Hold’em with the exception of two PLO events, leaving the structures and formats to provide some variety for players.

The crown jewel of the series is the $175,000 guaranteed Main Event that takes place on October 20. The NLH re-entry tournament starts at 5pm Eastern and has a $525 buy-in. In addition to the prize money, the winner of the event will also take home a Champion’s Belt to commemorate their victory.

NJCOOP 2019

For the time since PokerStars entered the New Jersey market back in 2015, the world-leader in online poker is putting on a NJCOOP, a premiere poker tournament series that guarantees total prizes of $1 million.

The series features a total of 50 events spread over two weeks starting on Saturday October 12. Besides the fan-favorite, No Limit Texas Hold’em, NJCOOP 2019 will also offer PLO tournaments, mixed game events and other poker variants. There will also be a variety of structures available including Progressive KOs, Turbo, Bubble Rush and Deep stack tournaments.

The series features a $100,000 guaranteed Main Event with a $300 buy-in. There are also a number of special promotions for the series that offer players a better chance at increasing their chances of winning as well as providing ways for them to increase their bottom lines.

The Special Promotions for NJCOOP 2019 include:

• A Main Event Depositor Freeroll with $7,500 in Main Event seats added

• Daily Second Chance Freerolls with $20K in NJCOOP tickets added

• Special Spin & Go’s awarding Main Event seats for just $3

Fall Online Championships Full Schedule

Event # Event Name Date Time Total Buy-in 1 Fall OC #1 – $25,000 NLH [R&A] 10/6/2019 4:00pm $30 2 Fall OC #2 – $100,000 NLH Sunday Special Edition [Re-entry] 10/6/2019 5:00pm $215 3 Fall OC #3 – $20,000 NLH 4-Max [R&A] 10/6/2019 6:00pm $50 5 Fall OC #5 – $15,000 NLH 8×8 [8R, 8-Max, Turbo] 10/7/2019 9:00pm $88 6 Fall OC #6 – $12,500 NLH [Knockout] 10/8/2019 7:00pm $100 7 Fall OC #7 – $50,000 Special Tuesday Showdown [Re-entry] 10/8/2019 8:00pm $500 8 Fall OC #8 – $15,000 NLH [Re-entry, Super Turbo] 10/8/2019 9:00pm $75 9 Fall OC #9 – $20,000 NLH 6-Max [Re-entry] 10/9/2019 8:00pm $100 10 Fall OC #10 – $10,000 NLH [R&A, Turbo] 10/9/2019 9:00pm $50 11 Fall OC #11 – $15,000 NLH [R&A] 10/10/2019 7:00pm $30 12 Fall OC #12 – $15,000 NLH [Freezeout] 10/10/2019 8:00pm $100 13 Fall OC #13 – $15,000 NLH 6-Max [Re-entry] 10/11/2019 8:00pm $100 14 Fall OC #14 – $12,500 NLH Turbo Deepstack 10/11/2019 9:00pm $50 15 Fall OC #15 – $20,000 NLH [R&A] 10/12/2019 6:00pm $30 16 Fall OC #16 – $15,000 NLH [Re-entry] 10/12/2019 8:00pm $100 17 Fall OC #17 – $22,222 NLH [R&A] 10/13/2019 4:00pm $11/$11/$22 18 Fall OC #18 – $100,000 NLH Sunday Special Edition [Re-entry] 10/13/2019 5:00pm $320 19 Fall OC #19 – $15,000 NLH [Freezeout] 10/13/2019 6:00pm $100 20 Fall OC #20 – $15,000 NLH [R&A] 10/14/2019 8:00pm $30 21 Fall OC #21 – $12,500 NLH Monster Stack [R&A, Super Turbo] CAPPED 10/14/2019 9:00pm $50 22 Fall OC #22 – $20,000 NLH [R&A] 10/15/2019 7:00pm $50 23 Fall OC #23 – $85,000 NLH High Roller [Re-entry, 6-Max] 10/15/2019 8:00pm $1,000 24 Fall OC #24 – $15,000 NLH [Knockout] 10/15/2019 9:00pm $300 25 Fall OC #25 – $20,000 NLH Deepstack Super Addon [R&A] 10/16/2019 7:00pm $30 26 Fall OC #26 – $15,000 NLH [Re-entry] 10/16/2019 8:00pm $100 27 Fall OC #27 – $30,000 NLH 6-Max [Re-entry] 10/17/2019 7:00pm $250 28 Fall OC #28 – $10,000 PLO 6-Max [R&A] 10/17/2019 8:00pm $50 29 Fall OC #29 – $15,000 NLH [R&A] 10/18/2019 7:00pm $30 30 Fall OC #30 – $15,000 NLH [Re-entry] 10/18/2019 8:00pm $100 31 Fall OC #31 – $15,000 NLH [Re-entry, 6-Max] 10/19/2019 7:00pm $100 32 Fall OC #32 – $15,000 NLH Deepstack [R&A] 10/19/2019 8:00pm $30 33 Fall OC #33 – $30,000 NLH Special Sunday Deepstack [R&A, Super Addon] 10/20/2019 4:00pm $50 34 Fall OC #34 – $175,000 NLH Main Event [Re-entry] 10/20/2019 5:00pm $525 35 Fall OC #35 – $30,000 NLH [Freezeout] 10/20/2019 6:00pm $215 36 Fall OC #36 – $30,000 PLO High Roller [Re-entry, 6-Max] 10/20/2019 7:00pm $500 37 Fall OC #37 – $20,000 NLH Deepstack [Turbo, Re-entry] 10/20/2019 8:00pm $100

NJCOOP 2019 Full Schedule