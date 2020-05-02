Partypoker is working with other poker companies to bring previously scheduled live poker tournaments to the virtual felt via both new and already existing partnerships due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly $50 million in guaranteed prize pools on partypoker between April and June are the result of live events that have been moved online.

Over $20 million has already been paid out in tournament series during April including the WPTDeepStacks events in Spain and France and the Irish Poker Open which combined had guarantees of more than $5 million.

Partypoker also hosted Poker Masters Online last month through its partnership with Poker Central. The previous four runnings of the series were played out at the Aria in Las Vegas, but this year the high profile series was moved online instead of being postponed and by all measures, it was a great success.

The series had guarantees totaling $16.5 million but paid out more than double that amount ($35.5 million) in prize money with Alexandros Kolonias winning the final event to take down the series leaderboard and win the coveted Purple Jacket.

Thanks to the success of the Poker Masters Online, Poker Central has announced that its 2020 Super High Roller Bowl will also be hosted on the partypoker platform starting later this month. The series is guaranteeing $20 million and runs from May 23 to June 1.

Spring Live Events Hosted Online at partypoker

Event Dates Guarantee WPTDeepStacks Spain & France April 5 to 20 €2.8 million Irish Online Poker Open April 6 to 12 €2.5 million Poker Masters Online April 12 to 26 $16.5 million Kings Series Of Poker Online May 1 to 5 $385,000 Grand Prix Online Series (5 locations) May 3 to 10 $493,000* Super High Roller Bowl May 23 to June 1 $20 million EAPT Online 24 to 31 May $45,000 DTD500 Online June 7 to 16 £1 million MILLIONS Vegas Online June 21 to 30 $5 million

* Combined prize pool from 5 locations, converted to USD.

WPT Online Series

Despite the WPT being a brand partypoker has worked closely with a lot with in the past, this will be the first time the World Poker Tour will hold a tournament series completely online.

However, unlike the series that were moved to partypoker as a result of live poker being shut down across the world, the WPT Online Series was originally designed to take place online.

The series, which also includes non-WPT events, guarantees $35.5 million and runs May 3 to 20 with the action kicking off on Sunday.

“It gives me a great pleasure to announce that partypoker will be running the first WPT Online ever in the history of the World Poker Tour,” said Rob Yong, partner of GVC, in a video posted on social media at the time of the events announcement.

The highlight of the schedule is the $5 million guaranteed WPT Online Championship with Day 1 flights for the event beginning May 10.

WPT500 and WPTDeepStacks events are also part of the online schedule.

WPT Online 2020 Schedule

Event Date Buy-in Guarantee WPT500 May 10-28 $530 $1M Main Event May 10-26 $3,300 $5M Bounty Hunter May 12 $5,200 $1M Pot-Limit Omaha May 14 $5,200 $0.5M NLH 6-Max May 18-19 $1,100 $1M Mix-Max May 19-20 $5,200 $1M High Roller May 24-25 $10,300 $2M Super High Roller May 21 $25,500 $2M Turbo Bounty May 21 $2,100 $0.5M WPTDeepStacks May 25-26 $1,500 $1M

In addition, a $50,000 leaderboard promotion accompanies the series, awarding prizes to the top 15 finishers.

You can watch the promotion video below, but the guarantees are now up by $5.5 million from the time this recording was made, creating a $35.5 million guaranteed prize pool.