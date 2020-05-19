The XL Inferno tournament series from 888 kicked off last week. $1.5 million is guaranteed across 34 tournaments, and for the first time ever, 888 is live streaming some of the action.

Buy-ins for XL Inferno events start at $5.50 and go up to $320. Each of the tournament guarantees are between $10,000 and $500,000 making the series accessible to all levels of poker player. There is an event to suit every bankroll.

19 May – Event #17: $100K High Roller – Live Stream starting at 10pm GMT

888poker commentators David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall will be at the helm of the live stream bringing you the action tonight from Event #17: $100K High Roller starting at 10pm GMT.

You can either head to 888’s YouTube channel or Facebook page to tune into the $100K high roller action.

24 May – Event #32: $500K Main Event – will kick off at 10pm GMT

If you miss the stream tonight, you can tune in for the next installment this coming Sunday as the 888 live stream will feature the High Main Event. You will definitely want to see this one as there will be $500,000 in prize money guaranteed to be given away that night.

According to the 888poker magazine you will want to keep your eyes on the stream as 888poker ambassadors may guest star.

So, uh, maybe you’ve heard. Maybe you haven’t. @888poker is streaming their online events. It’s pretty sweet. Next… https://t.co/vDQ7G88oTw— David Tuchman (@TuckonSports) May 18, 2020

Live streams from earlier in the tournament can be found below if you want to catch up on the action that’s already played out.

XL Inferno Live Stream Daily Freeroll

Players who tune in to the live-stream will also be in with the chance of making the most of some added value.

During the stream, players will be able to access a special password, which will unlock entry to a freeroll, that plays out at 11pm on the same day.

Tonight’s freeroll will give away two seats to the XL Inferno Main Event (worth $250 each) that takes place on Sunday May 24.

There are three Main Events at three different buy-in levels: a $5.50 Micro, a $33 Mini and a $250 High with guarantees of $20,000, $50,000 and $500,000, respectively.

On May 24, the freeroll will give away five tickets to the Sunday Mega Deep tournament worth $215 as the Main Even will already be underway. Cash prizes will also be awarded.

Upcoming XL Inferno Schedule

There is plenty of action to be had over the coming days before the tournament series wraps up on Sunday.

Date Time GMT Event Buy-in GTE May 19 18:00 XL Inferno #17 – $100,000 High Roller $320 $100,000 May 19 18:00 XL Inferno #18 – $30,000 Mini High Roller $55 $30,000 May 19 20:00 XL Inferno #19 – $20,000 Late High Roller $109 $20,000 May 20 18:00 XL Inferno #20 – $50,000 PKO $109 $50,000 May 20 18:00 XL Inferno #21 – $20,000 Mini PKO $16.5 $20,000 May 20 20:00 XL Inferno #22 – $10,000 Late PKO $33 $10,000 May 21 18:00 XL Inferno #23 – $50,000 PKO 8-Max $160 $50,000 May 21 18:00 XL Inferno #24 – $20,000 Mini PKO 8-Max $22 $20,000 May 21 20:00 XL Inferno #25 – $20,000 Late PKO 8-Max $55 $20,000 May 22 17:00 XL Inferno #26 – $30,000 DeepStack $55 $30,000 May 22 17:00 XL Inferno #27 – $20,000 Mini DeepStack $16.50 $20,000 May 22 19:00 XL Inferno #28 – $15,000 Late DeepStack $33 $15,000 May 23 18:00 XL Inferno #29 – $30,000 6-Max $109 $30,000 May 23 18:00 XL Inferno #30 – $20,000 Mini 6-Max $16.5 $20,000 May 23 20:00 XL Inferno #31 – $15,000 Late 6-Max $55 $15,000 May 24 17:00 XL Inferno #32 – $500,000 Main Event $250 $500,000 May 24 17:30 XL Inferno #33 – $50,000 Mini Main Event $33 $50,000 May 24 18:00 XL Inferno #34 – $20,000 Micro Main Event $5.5 $20,000

Past Live Streams from 888 XL Inferno