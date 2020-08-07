The Venom, a multi-day tournament from leading US-facing offshore online poker network Winning Poker Network (WPN), paid out total prize money of almost $10 million, the largest in its history.

The Venom smashed through its $7 million guarantee, attracting 3872 entrants to build a prize pool of $9,680,000. The first-place prize of $1.3 million was also the biggest single payout in the poker room’s history.

“The turnout blew away all our initial projections and we’re thrilled with just how big The Venom has gotten,” WPN CEO Phil Nagy told PRO. “The deep structure makes this tourney the closest thing to a huge live event, while playing from home. And you can really feel the excitement at the final table as players are literally fighting it out to become millionaires. We can only see it getting bigger and better from here.”