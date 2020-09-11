WSOP.com is running new daily tournaments, promotions and an online tournament series this September in the US regulated markets of New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada.

$4 million is being given away over the course of this month, with the bulk, $3 million, guaranteed in a WSOP 50th Anniversary Series playing out online.

The remainder will be paid out across new daily tournaments and reload bonuses, the company states.

“It was the biggest summer ever for online poker and WSOP.com is committed to keeping the momentum going for our US players through aggressive promotions and tournament series,” Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the WSOP, said via press release.