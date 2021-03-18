Half-Price Sunday Specials Return This Weekend on PokerStars PA and NJ

The Special Half Price Sale on PokerStars returns once more. Poker players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can take part in five tournaments at half the usual expense.

Buy-ins for Sunday tournaments scheduled for March 21 in both states have been slashed in half. In total, the guarantees for these special events across both PA and NJ this Sunday sit at a combined $122,500.

A closer look at both clients reveals that $74,000 is guaranteed for players on PokerStars PA and the remaining $48,500 is reserved for PokerStars NJ players.

The dedicated tournaments for this promotion in both clients are the same and include the Sunday Warm-Up, Storm, Special, High Roller, and Supersonic.

This line-up coincides with the previous time PokerStars ran this promotion in December 2020. These special events can be found in the “Tourney” tab of the PokerStars PA and NJ client when searching for “Half Price”.

It comes off the back of a successful new Mini Super Tuesday tournament that ran earlier this week over on PokerStars Pennsylvania. The $10,000-guaranteed tournament had a buy-in of just $50.

PokerStars Players in Pennsylvania

Satellites from as little as $3 and up to $25 are running in the PokerStars PA client for the Half Price Sunday Special, Storm, High Roller, and SuperSonic to gain entry at a fraction of the cost. All but one satellite guarantees at least three seats. Some Super Satellites on Sunday itself will award up to 20 or even 25 seats by default.

Compared to previous editions, four tournaments retain a buy-in of $50 and under. The Sunday Storm remains the bargain option with an entry fee of just $5, followed by the Warm-Up at $15, the Sunday Supersonic at $25, and the Sunday Special at $50.

The most-expensive tournament is the High Roller with a price tag of $125 and players will battle for at least $20,000 in guaranteed prizes.

Tournament Half Price Buy-in Time GTE Half Price Sunday Warm Up $15 16:00 ET $6,500 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 17:00 ET $2,500 Half Price Sunday Special $50 18:00 ET $40,000 Half Price Sunday High Roller $125 19:00 ET $20,000 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $25 22:00 ET $5,000

PokerStars Players in New Jersey

The PokerStars NJ client offers some satellites with buy-ins ranging between $3 and $25. Each of them appears to have two seats guaranteed for the respective Half Price Sunday tournament.

Standing out in the schedule is certainly the Half Price Sunday Special, which features a buy-in of $100 and a guarantee of $30,000. Furthermore, the $250 Sunday High Roller will award at least $10,000 in prizes.

The other three special events all have buy-ins of fewer than $40: The action commences with the $25 Sunday Warm-Up at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the bargain Sunday Storm one hour later. It is the cheapest tournament in this promotion and offers great value with a $5 price tag and a $2,500 guarantee.

Last but not least, the Sunday Supersonic has a $37.50 buy-in and $3,000 guarantee to conclude the line-up.

Tournament Half Price Buy-in Time GTE Half Price Sunday Warm Up $25 16:00 ET $5,000 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 17:00 ET $2,500 Half Price Sunday Special $100 18:00 ET $30,000 Half Price Sunday High Roller $250 19:00 $8,000 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $37.50 22:00 ET $3,000

Half-price tournaments have proven to be quite popular in New Jersey. The partypoker US Network included them in several of their major online festivals including the Players Choice Series in December 2020.

One week after the Half Price Specials on PokerStars NJ, the next edition of partypoker’s Online Series in New Jersey will include a Sunday $35k in which the $109 buy-in is slashed in half.