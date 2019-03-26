Data used in this article provided by GameIntel

Over the past few weeks, there has been an intense battle going on between PokerStars and Winamax for market supremacy in the European segregated market.

The difference in cash game traffic between the two has shrunk to less than 3%. At the time of writing, PokerStars is slightly ahead at 1312 concurrent cash players, while Winamax is just a fraction behind as it boasts 1283 players.

But the pair have already traded places once: in February, Winamax moved ahead of PokerStars for the first time since joining its player pool with Spain. It stayed ahead for nearly a month; PokerStars Europe reclaimed the pole position in the last few days.