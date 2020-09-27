Millions Superstorm, the largest online poker tournament series ever offered by 888poker, still has plenty of action to offer. With two weeks of action still to come, there are plenty of opportunities for players to take part in the fun.

Plus, with $8,000,000 in guarantees having been spread across across the entire series, there is still the chance that players can turn their fun into a big payday.

Action-Packed Sundays

Every Sunday, players have a chance to compete for hundreds of thousands in guaranteed prizes spread across multiple tournaments with different buy-in levels, rules, and structures. Whatever your bankroll might be, there is at least a couple of events on Sundays to get involved in.

The big one is the $215 888 Millions Sunday Special with $100,000 guaranteed, promising a lot of action and big prizes for the winners. For those who like their stacks bigger, there is the Mega Deep event, starting an hour after the Sunday Special, also with $100,000 in guarantees but the buy-in of just $109.

For those with smaller bankrolls, there are several Big Fish events taking place every Sunday, featuring buy-ins between $5.50 and $33 and offering more than respectable guarantees. You can also enjoy the action without risking anything as all Millions Sunday Special events are streamed live on Twitch.

High Roller Tuesdays

Throughout the Millions Superstrom series, those players will deeper pockets (and skills to match) have their chance to clash in special $530 High Roller events. Featuring the prize pool of $100,000 in every single one, these tournaments attract some of the biggest names in poker and offer plenty of top-level play.

If you want to pull up some tables and watch the action unfold but would like to get in some games yourself, there are quite a few other tournaments on the Tuesday schedule worth getting involved with.

For example, the $109 Mega Deep may not have the biggest guarantee but provides a lot of play for the money. There is also the Mini High Roller with the buy-in of $55 and the guarantee of $30,000, perfect for those with shallower bankrolls that can’t quite afford the steep admission fee for the big one.

Play for a Cool $1,000,000 in the Main Event

The pinnacle of 888 Millions Superstorm is the $320 Main Event. Day 1s of the multi-flight Main Event are running now, and the final day of the event will take place on the last day of the series, Sunday, October 11. Players can buy in directly but there are also many ways to win your seat without paying the full price.

By participating in various daily challenges and promotions on 888, you’ll be able to win a seat in the Main Event freeroll and potentially get to play for the cool $1,000,000 in guaranteed prizes for much cheaper.

Play in tournaments

Place bets on sports and casino games

Win a cash hand with the hand of the day

Pick up prizes from the Daily Spinner

There are also many different satellites running all the time, giving players a chance to win their entries. Some of them start very low in terms of buy-in and offer an opportunity to gradually build your way into the main satellite.

For those who want to buy in directly, Day 1s are running pretty much every day and everyone who makes it through will come together on October 11 to wrap things up and find the winner. Of course, the final day of play in the Millions Superstorm Main Event will be streamed live as well.

Plenty of Play Left

888poker has done a massive job with their Millions Superstorm series and so far it’s been quite a success. And, the action is going strong, as there are still heaps of events ahead and much more money in prizes to be won.

For those looking to win some free entries, make sure to keep an eye out on the 888poker official Twitter feed. There are all sorts of draws and competitions organized almost on a daily basis, giving everyone a chance to get in on the action at no cost!