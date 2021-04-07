PokerStars Is Giving Away $250,000 in Casino Races Across MI, PA and NJ this April

PokerStars Casino is running a huge promotion throughout April which will see it hand out a total of $250,000 in prizes to players in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey.

The operator’s latest promotion is a whole month of Casino Races. Each day sees a new leaderboard and a new chance to win. The highlight of the month is a three-day main event which will net the winner a cool $5000.

PS Casino PA has run various promotions in the past but this is thought to be the first serious promotion ever to run in the newly-launched PokerStars Casino MI. And make no mistake: this is a biggie.

The top prize Monday through Saturday ranges from $150-$500, with $1000 going to the winner on Sundays. The Main event runs from April 23 through to April 25 and the 72-hour extravaganza carries that tasty $5K bounty for first place.

There can of course be only one winner per race but there are plenty of top prizes up for grabs—the number of winners varies between 50 to 250 on most days, and 400 on the big Sundays. The Main Event will pay an astonishing 1200 players.

Race days begin at 18:45 ET and run for 24 hours. PokerStars is running the $100,000 promotion in Pennsylvania and Michigan. A similar though smaller promo is also taking place concurrently in New Jersey with a total prize pool of $50,000.

Competition Hotting Up in the Wolverine State

PokerStars Casino has been around for some time in Pennsylvania, launching back in November 2019 but the Michigan site has only been live since January of this year.

The $100,000 Casino Race is the first big promotion run in the state so far.

There is stiff competition in the Michigan online casino marketplace, from the likes of BetMGM MI, DraftKings MI and BetRivers Michigan, among others, all vying for attention .

A campaign of this size is a definite statement of intent from PokerStars, signaling that it wants to raise its profile among the MI player pool.

How the Races Work

Each Race of the Day centers around a particular slot game. The races are free to enter but players must opt-in to take part.

Every day is essentially a separate promotion with a unique qualifying game so you must opt-in to each individual race you wish to take part in. Only then can you earn points wagering on that day’s game.

Points are earned on winning wagers only and are based on the size of win relative to the wager amount, rather than gross monetary value.

Points are earned at a rate of 1 point per 1% win. For example, if a $10 wager returns $20, that is a win of 100% and will earn 100 points. Equally, if a $1 wager returns $6 that is a win of 500% and will earn 500 points.

This is great news for players with limited bankrolls and gives them a real shot at winning top prizes.

Check the Small Print

Eligible games are specific to each new race and terms and conditions may change with them, so players are advised to read the terms and conditions every day.

These are easily found in the Races section of the site along with the current leaderboard which is updated in real-time.

Full details of the PokerStars Casino Race schedule are as follows: