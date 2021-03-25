PokerStars MI became the first online poker room in Michigan to go live, launching on January 29, 2021.

PokerStars brought legal regulated online poker to Michigan as part of a coordinated launch that also saw it go live with PokerStars Casino in Michigan and the FOX Sports sportsbook in Michigan.

PokerStars was the first operator offering internet poker in the state. However, it was recently joined by BetMGM, a well-known brand hosted on the partypoker US Network.

Other rooms likely to join the market at some point in the future are partypoker MI and Borgata Poker MI, owned by the same company as BetMGM.

Although PokerStars no longer rules supreme in Michigan, they are an operator that brings a lot to the table, especially for tournament players. If you enjoy playing large-field MTTs with big prize pools, PokerStars MI is the place to be at.

The room also features top-shelf software for desktop users as well as one of the best mobile apps around. Perfected over many years, the PokerStars platform is second to none.

On this page, you will find an in-depth review of PokerStars Michigan, containing information about games on offer, bonuses, promotions, payment methods, and much more. Additionally, we bring answers to some of the most common questions about the operator.

PokerStars MI Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.5 Generous

The Welcome Bonus Package at PokerStars Michigan is something that every player considering playing on the site should be aware of. When opening a new account, there are two ways for players to increase their bankrolls, however, only one Welcome Bonus can be claimed per account. So, we have broken down some of the details to help you choose which bonus offer is best for you.

$30 Free Play

$30 in Free Play is a pretty attractive offer for many players. It is easy to claim: simply make your first real money deposit at least $20 and use the bonus code FREE30 .

In addition, this bonus does not have any play-through requirements – some bonuses have requirements that can take days of play to achieve. These factors make the $30 Free Play bonus a good choice for players looking to play some poker without having to devote a lot of time to clearing the bonus.

With the $30 Free Play offer, players will get $20 as a cash bonus and $10 in Spin & Go tickets.

The first $10 in free bonus money will be added to your account within 36 hours of making your first deposit. The remaining $10 in free bonus money will hit your account with seven days.

The $10 in Spin & Go tickets will be made available in the first three days after you open your account as follows:

On Day 1 you will receive 3 $1 Spin & Go tickets

On Day 2 you will receive 1 $2 Spin & Go tickets

On Day 3 you will receive 1 $5 Spin & Go ticket

100% First Deposit Matching Bonus up to $600

If you plan on playing a fair amount of poker after you open your account, then perhaps the 100% First Deposit Match Bonus is the better choice for you. If you are able to fully clear this bonus and make the required deposits, you could end up with an additional $600.

To claim this bonus, you will need to make your first real money deposit with the Bonus Code STARS600 . The First Deposit Match Bonus actually applies to your first three deposits as long as you meet the following requirements:

Make your first deposit using promo code STARS600

Make up to two additional deposits (up to $600 in total) within the first 60 days also using the promo code STARS600

To clear the bonus, you will need to earn redemption points. For every 140 redemption points you earn, you will receive $10 of your bonus. That works out to a 35% return on each dollar of rake and tournament fees you pay while playing.

You have 120 days to clear the entire bonus.

Depositor Freeroll Ticket

No matter which Welcome Bonus offer you choose, you will also a free ticket to the monthly Depositor Freeroll. This promotional tournament takes place on the last Sunday of every month at 18:00 ET.

You can check to see which bonuses you have in the My Stars section of the PokerStars lobby. It is important to verify that you have received the correct bonus so that you can try to rectify the situation in the event something does not look right. You will also find expiration dates of your bonuses in this section along with redemption point requirements and other relevant details related to your bonuses.

Check out PokerStars Michigan in action

Promotions

Promotions 3.8 Quite colorful

PokerStars offers a variety of promotions beyond the welcome offer. The room hosts numerous freeroll tournaments giving players a chance to qualify for their major events, for example, and requirements to get into these are often easy to meet (get a password or make the minimum deposit during a certain period).

There are also Missions, which make playing at PokerStars more exciting and rewarding at the same time. These missions feature all sorts of tasks, from very simple ones (like being dealt a particular hand) to more challenging ones, like finishing first in a sit and go or winning a pot on a showdown with a particular hand.

By completing missions, you can get all sorts of rewards – tournament tickets, bonuses, and cash. The more challenging the mission, better the rewards you can expect to get. These may not be of great value for serious grinders, but definitely add to the experience for casual players.

Banking

Banking 4.5 Fast & secure

PokerStars MI offers a variety of options players can use to fund their accounts and withdraw their winnings. The minimum deposit amount is just $10, so you do not have to break the bank to start building your bankroll here.

In the table below, you will find all the payment options currently supported by the operator.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals MasterCard Yes No Visa Yes No Paysafecard Yes No PayPal Yes Yes Skrill Yes Yes Bank Transfers Yes Yes

Players have access to responsible gambling tools, which allow them to set deposit limits and otherwise maintain a higher level of control over their transactions.

PokerStars keeps all player deposits in segregated accounts, separate from operational accounts, which means that your money is protected at all times.

Rewards Program

Rewards 3.2 Good for casual

Stars Rewards is a personalized loyalty program that rewards players for their play on PokerStars MI. It provides extra value for real money players in the poker room as well as those that place wagers at PokerStars Casino and at the FOX Bet sportsbook.

Each player will receive different amounts and types of Stars Rewards based on the games they play, but you will still want to make sure that you fully understand how the rewards system works to help ensure that you get access to the best rewards possible.

We have compiled the list of important information below to help you maximize your rewards.

Track your rewards through the My Stars section of the PokerStars MI lobby

section of the PokerStars MI lobby You can earn Reward Points when playing real money games in the poker room, casino, and by placing wagers in the sportsbook.

when playing real money games in the poker room, casino, and by placing wagers in the sportsbook. Your Progress Bar shows how close you are to achieving your next reward.

shows how close you are to achieving your next reward. Every Reward Point you earn will advance your Progress Bar.

you earn will advance your Progress Bar. When you complete a Progress Bar you will receive a Chest that contains prizes such as Free Play and StarsCoin (the currency used by Stars Rewards).

that contains prizes such as Free Play and StarsCoin (the currency used by Stars Rewards). The StarsCoin that you receive can be redeemed for PokerStars merchandise, electronics, tournament tickets at the Rewards Store. You can even convert your StarsCoin into cash!

Rewards Points

The amount of Reward Points you earn is the basis of the number of rewards you receive. How many Reward Points you earn depends on things such as how frequently you play, which games you play and your net deposits.

However, you can use the following general guidelines to estimate the amount of Rewards Points you will earn based on the games you prefer to play:

Poker – For every $1 you pay in rake and tournament fees, you will receive 100 Reward Points

Casino – The number of Reward Points you earn at casino games will depend on which games you play. There are multiple rates at which Reward Points are earned depending on if you play slots, table games or video poker. See the Terms and Conditions available at PokerStars Casino to verify the number of Reward Points that your favorite casino games will yield.

Sports – For single bets you will earn 1.7 Reward Points for every $1 in wagers. If you place a multiple bet, you will receive 4.7 Reward Points for each $1 wagered.

Chests

When you complete a Progress Bar, you will receive a Chest. Inside will be a tournament ticket, StarsCoin or a promotional item.

The color of the Chest you receive will determine the range of value of the rewards it contains.

There are six levels to the system that have corresponding colored Chests, and the higher the level, the greater the value of the reward you will find inside. The different levels and colors of Chests along with the range of the rewards they contain is as follows:

Level 1: Blue Chest contain rewards from $0.25 to $5

Level 2: Bronze Chest contain rewards from $0.60 to $12

Level 3: Silver Chest contain rewards from $1.50 to $30

Level 4: Gold Chest contain rewards from $5 to $100

Level 5: Diamond Chest contain rewards from $12.50 to $250

Level 6: Black Chest contain rewards from $35 to $700

You can open a Chest up to three calendar months after you receive it. Any unopened Chests that expire will be lost.

Tournaments

Tournaments 4.8 World leader

Around the world, PokerStars has a reputation for hosting top-notch online poker tournaments and the company has continued that tradition in the great state of Michigan.

There are a wide variety of tournaments to choose from at PokerStars MI, including popular formats such as MTTs (Multi-Table Tournaments), SNGs (Sit N Go Tournaments), and the newest tournament format, Spin & Gos.

MTTs (Multi-Table Tournaments)

Multi-Table Tournaments are one of the most well-known types of poker tournaments, as they are the type of tournaments that most people have seen on television. At PokerStars MI you can find MTTs running around the clock. They are spread in buy-ins for almost all sized bankrolls and are available in a variety of different poker variants including:

Hold’em

Omaha

5-Card Draw

Stud

Badugi

Mixed Games

There is also has a full slate of Sunday Majors at PokerStars MI. Sunday is perhaps the most popular day for playing MTTs as the tournaments that run that day usually have the biggest prize pools.

If big prize pools are your thing, you will also find big Tournament Series running at PokerStars MI. During these series, which run several times a year (sometimes as frequent as once a month during the busy season), tournaments usually carry bigger guarantees. The total guaranteed during a typical tournament series regularly reaches $1 million in prize money.

While these tournaments typically have larger buy-in, PokerStars MI runs satellites and qualifiers that allow players to win their way into these big money tournaments for a very small buy-in.

MICOOP (Michigan Championship of Online Poker) was the first tournament series run in the state, and PokerStars MI is expected to also run MISCOOP (Michigan Spring Championship of Online Poker).

Other tournament series that PokerStars has run in the US states such as Bounty Builder Series, Winter Series and Summer Series are expected to be held in Michigan as well.

SNGs (Sit N Go Tournaments)

If the amount of time you have to dedicate to playing online poker tournaments is limited, SNGs (Sit N Go Tournaments) may be right for you.

These tournaments are confined to a single table are available in both No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO). They are available 6-handed, which run at Turbo speed, and heads up which run at Hyper-Turbo speed.

Spin & Gos

Spin & Gos exploded in popularity a few years back because they gave players a chance to turn a small buy-in into a big payday in a very short amount of time while still maintaining the skill involved in poker.

Spins (as they are commonly called) are three-handed Hyper-Turbo SNGs that have a random prize pool ranging from twice the buy-in up to 1000 times the buy-in. each player starts with 500 chips and the blinds go up every three minutes.

There are five buy-in levels for Spins: $1, $2, $5, $10 and $25.

If you are lucky enough to join a Spin with one of the top three multipliers (1000x, 160x or 80x) you are guaranteed to walk away with a payday as all three of the players in the tournament win prize. The second and third-place finishers get prizes equal to 8%-10% of the prize pool.

Cash Games

Cash Games 4.4 Biggest Selection

PokerStars MI offers one of the widest selections of cash games available in the US.

No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) are the most popular of all poker variants, and at PokerStars MI, these games are available at 6- and 9-handed tables. The stakes for NLHE and PLO range from the micro-stakes which start at $0.01/$0.02 and go all the way up to $25/$50 at the high-stakes tables.

The list of cash games available at PokerStars MI are as follows:

No Limit Hold’em

Limit Hold’em

Pot Limit Omaha ( PLO )

) PL Omaha H/L

Limit Omaha H/L

PL 5 Card Omaha

Limit Stud

Limit Stud H/L

Limit Razz

PL 2- 7 Triple Draw

Limit 2- 7 Triple Draw

8 Game

Since the NLHE and PLO tables are the most popular, you should be able to find a game running no matter what day or time you find yourself looking to play.

However, if you are hoping to play some of the less popular games, you may have to visit the poker room on the weekends or during the evening when traffic at the cardroom is at its highest. That does not mean that the less popular games are not running at other times, but when there are less players online you may need to play short-handed or wait for action.

Software

Software 5 World class

Online poker software quality has a direct impact on the user experience and because PokerStars is one of the most established and respected online poker providers in the world, you can count on the software enhancing your experience at the tables.

The PokerStars MI software is available for desktop users on the Windows and Mac OS platforms. And its mobile poker client is available for Android and iOS devices.

In our years of experience covering the online poker industry, we have determined that there are three factors to consider when assessing the quality of online poker software. Those factors are functionality, reliability, and appearance. We review the PokerStars MI software based on each of those categories below.

Functionality

Having software that does not crash or freeze may seem like a like a low bar to set, but reliability is not something to take for granted when you have your hard-earned money on the line.

Functionality is also being able to load the software on your preferred device. As we pointed out earlier, the PokerStars MI software is available for both Windows and Mac computers as well as Android and iOS (Apple) mobile devices.

In addition to having stable software available on the device you use, functionality is also a consideration when it comes to the design of the tables and the lobby. These are two of the areas of the software where good design will enhance the player experience.

Readable text and graphics, easy to click buttons and sliders, resizable tables and customizable controls are just some of the features that are highly rated on the PokerStars MI software.

Reliability

In addition to having stable software, it is also important for the backend servers to be able to properly connect you to your table as disconnections can cost you a lot of money and could even cause you to go on tilt which could cost you even more money.

And though some disconnections are inevitable, the reliability of the system will have a direct impact on the satisfaction of the player.

The PokerStars software has been around for two decades with some of the best tech people in the industry having contributed to what is considered one of the best online poker platforms in the world.

Even the experience garnered by PokerStars when disconnections did happen play in its favor because it has allowed them to develop fair and balanced well-document policies to deal with disconnections when they do occur.

Appearance

The PokerStars software also boats some of the best graphics, animations and sounds in the industry. The quality of the visual experience at the tables puts PokerStars on par with some of the more popular non-poker games.

Players can also customize the appearance of the software using one of its many preset themes, or they can change the appearance of individual aspects (such as felt color, card backs and background) to create a truly custom experience.

FAQ

Can I Legally Play Online Poker in Michigan on PokerStars?

Yes you can. Michigan passed the law regulating all forms of online gambling, including casinos, sports betting, and online poker in December 2019. PokerStars became the first operator to offer online poker games in the state, launching on January 29, 2021.

Playing on PokerStars MI is completely legal and in line with the current state and federal laws. The room operates under a valid gaming license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board, so you can be assured that your play on the site is safe and secure.

How Can I Download and Install the PokerStars Michigan Software?

To install the software, you simply need to visit the PokerStars MI site and download the desktop software or the mobile app for your phone type (Android or iOS).

The download and installation process is very simple and straightforward.

Do I Have to be Physically Present in the State of Michigan to Access PokerStars MI?

Like with other states where PokerStars is operational (New Jersey, Pennsylvania), players do need to be physically present within Michigan state borders to be able to log in and access the games.

You can open an account from outside of Michigan, but you will need a US-based address and Social Security Number. You do not have to have an address in Michigan, but you will only be able to play real money games while physically present in the state.

Other important conditions you will have to meet to play for real money are:

You have to be at least 21 years of age

You must go through the electronic account verification process

What Happens if I Had a PokerStars Account Before Black Friday? Can I Use it to Play or Do I Have to Register Again?

If, like many, you have an old PokerStars account dating back to pre-Black Friday days, you can use your existing credentials to log in, but you will still need to crate a PokerStars Michigan account.

You can also log in with other existing accounts (like a NJ one, for example), but when you do, you will be prompted to open a new one for the Michigan client.

The bottom line is that while you can use an old account to log in, you will still need to create a new Michigan account anyway.

Are There Any First Deposit Bonuses Available for New Players?

PokerStars Michigan offers two options for getting a first deposit bonus. For smaller stakes players, you can get $30 in free play funds by depositing $20 or more and using the bonus code FREE30 . This will get you the following:

Five $1 Spin & Go tickets

One $5 Spin & Go Ticket

$20 in free bonus money

A ticket to the Depositor Freeroll tournament

1,000,000 in Play Money chips

There is also a more traditional first deposit bonus option, whereby you can claim a 100% boost to your deposit of up to $600. Use the code STARS600 when making your first deposit and you will receive a 100% matching bonus in the amount of your deposit.

Your first three deposits (up to $600) are eligible for this bonus offer as long as you the proper bonus code with each deposit and they are all made within 60 days of your first deposit.

The bonus is released in $10 chunks, every time you accumulate 140 redemption points.

Are There Any Freerolls Available on PokerStars MI?

Celebrating its launch in Michigan, PokerStars is hosting a series of freerolls from January 29 to February 7, 2021.

You can find these freeroll tournaments in the PokerStars lobby and they are open to real money verified players.

There is a total of $50,000 worth of prizes up for grabs across numerous events, and you are free to play in as many of them as you want.

What Deposit Methods are Available for PokerStars Michigan Players?

At this point in time, PokerStars MI accepts following deposit methods:

ACH bank transfers

bank transfers MasterCard

Visa

Skrill

PayPal

paysafecard

Vanilla Direct

When it comes to withdrawals, you can cash out via Skrill, PayPal, and direct bank transfers.

What Cash Games Does PokerStars MI Offer?

PokerStars in Michigan offers cash games, multi-table tournaments (MTTs), sit n go tournaments (SNGs), and the popular Spin & Go jackpot tournaments.

The room features an excellent range of game variations across their cash tables. In addition to No Limit and Limit Hold’em, you can also play:

PLO

PLO 8

8 Seven Card Stud

Limit Omaha

Limit Omaha 8

Razz

Stud 8 or Better

2-7 Triple Draw (Pot Limit and Limit)

Razz

8-Game

Does PokerStars Offer Spin & Gos in Michigan?

Yes, you will find Spin & Go tournaments in the client, featuring buy-ins from $1 to $25 and random prizes ranging from 2x to 1000x your buy-in.

As always, Spin & Gos feature three-handed play and a winner-takes-all structure.

Does PokerStars Offer Zoom (Fast-Fold Poker) in Michigan?

Unfortunately, not at this point in time. Zoom games are currently not available on the PokerStars MI platform.

Can Players in Michigan Play with PokerStars Players in Other States?

As of right now, online poker in Michigan is ring-fenced, meaning you can only play against other players in the state. However, it is likely that PokerStars will create a shared player pool at some point in the near future.

A bill signed by the Governor Gretchen Whitmer late in December of 2020 paved the way for the creation of interstate treaties to combine online player pools, and the gaming regulator in the state has indicated that shared liquidity or interstate online poker player pools as they are commonly called will become a reality in Michigan in 2021.

Are There Any Other Sites Offering Online Poker in Michigan?

At the moment, no. PokerStars is currently the only operator offering online poker games in the state.

This will likely change in the future, as there are other companies that have shown interest in launching a poker room in MI.

Specifically, BetMGM already has a provisional license that allows it to offer online poker, and the company has indicated that it will launch the partypoker US Network in Michigan in 2021.