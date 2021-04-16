Nevada was the first state in the US to have legalized gambling. New Jersey followed the same vision and in the 1970s, it became second state to feature legalized casinos. This made Atlantic City what it is today – the second-biggest gambling hub in the US, trailing only Las Vegas.

Given this history, it comes as no surprise that New Jersey was also among the first ones to pass an online gambling law. This happened in 2013 and NJ joined Delaware and Nevada in offering online poker and casino games.

A few years later, in 2017, these pioneers of regulated online poker in the US entered an interstate agreement as well, allowing operators to share their player pools across the borders. To this day, they remain the only states to have done so.

Although Pennsylvania and Michigan have since passed online poker laws and allow players to play on the internet, licensed operators are still confined to catering only to players physically present within respective state borders.

As one of the oldest regulated markets, New Jersey online poker players have a few good options to choose from. WSOP NJ tops the list together with their partner, 888poker. Then, there are partypoker NJ and Borgata, the two rooms hosted on the partypoker US network, sharing the same software and player pools in the state.

PokerStars NJ joined the market fairly late, in 2016, but thanks to its experience and resources, the operator quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the budding New Jersey online poker market.

Online Poker Rooms in New Jersey

New Jersey offers plenty of options for poker players, regardless of their bankrolls, preferred game formats, or software. The only real “problem” is choosing the room as the selection is really versatile. That said, these are our top picks.

WSOP NJ is one of the first few rooms to go live in the state shortly after the law was passed. As a globally recognized brand, WSOP offers a safe and trustworthy platform with good player traffic. The operator combines player pools from New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware, bringing together players from WSOP.com and 888poker.

Although WSOP does not have a presence in Delaware, NJ and Delaware players still get to play on the same tables thanks to this partnership. This helps boost numbers on WSOP NJ and creates a much healthier ecosystem for those playing on 888poker Delaware.

The room has the biggest appeal for tournament players, of course. For several years now, WSOP has organized a number of online tournaments where players could compete not just for cash prizes, but also for coveted World Series bracelets. In 2020, the whole Series took place entirely online, with the US leg taking place on WSOP.com.

Beyond this, the operator features an impressive schedule of daily and weekly events, offering more than enough action to keep even the most serious of grinders happy. The boosted welcome offer now includes $50 in free cash as well, giving players a chance to try the platform risk-free.

WSOP NJ: The world's most recognizable poker brand is legal and regulated for online poker in New Jersey! Massive Value $50 freeplay on first deposit, 100% deposit match bonus up to $1000 + freeroll tickets

Part of the All American Poker Network with six online poker rooms bringing togethers players from Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware

Compete for real WSOP bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home

Frequent reload bonuses and lucrative monthly promotions

Borgata Poker NJ is one of the longest-standing regulated poker rooms in the States. Operating on the partypoker US network and owned by MGM Resorts, the platform represents a very reliable option for all poker fans out there, from casual players to serious grinders.

Borgata shares the player pool with the other two New Jersey rooms on the network, partypoker and BetMGM, which helps with liquidity problems and ensures there is always enough action, especially when there are major tournament series running.

Offering a freeplay bonus of $20 as well as a solid match bonus on the first deposit, Borgata Poker caters to players from both sides of the spectrum. If you are just starting your poker journey or want to get familiar with what the room has to offer prior to putting any of your own money on the line, the no deposit bonus comes in really handy.

Borgata NJ: Offering legal and fully regulated games in New Jersey since 2013! One of the first regulated sites, Borgata has earned its reputation with the players over the years

Nice no deposit offer: Get $20 in freeplay as soon as you open your Borgata Poker account

Double your money: big 100% up to $600 deposit bonus available on your first deposit

Good selection of cash games and tournaments across all stakes

Rounding up our top three choices for New Jersey online poker players is PokerStars NJ. Although the room went live in 2016, a few years after the other two, it did not take long for them to become a major force in the market.

As is the case with other states where room has a presence, PokerStars offers the biggest selection of game variations. Alongside standard options like Hold’em, Omaha, and Stud, you can also get involved in a nice game of Razz or good, old Five Card Draw.

Options abound for tournament players as well. In addition to rich daily and weekly schedules, the room also hosts regular major series with seven-figure prize pools. The biggest and the most popular one is certainly New Jersey Online Championship of Online Poker – or NJCOOP for short.

PokerStars NJ: The global online poker giant offers legal, regulated online poker in New Jersey! For more than a decade, PokerStars has led the industry with the best software, largest player pools and safest environment to play

Great Welcome package: $30 freeplay on your first deposit with code FREE30

Or a big first deposit bonus: huge 100% up to $600 deposit bonus with code STARS600

Home of the Sunday Special, NJCOOP, Spin & Gos and more

In addition to these three, other online poker options in New Jersey are:

Partypoker NJ

BetMGM NJ

888poker NJ

NJ Online Poker Laws and Regulation

New Jersey was one of the first US states to pass a law regulating different forms of online gambling, including online poker. First poker sites started rolling out in November of 2013, but things did not go without problems.

There were many issues with geolocation in particular, as players could not access sites despite being in New Jersey. The geolocation software often malfunctioned and showed their location as being in a different state. Similarly, credit and debit card transactions were f*requently blocked* by the banks.

With online gambling still being in its infancy in the States, these problems, although not welcome, were expected. Over the years, things have changed and many wrinkles have been ironed out.

All legal aspects of online poker in New Jersey are covered by bill A2578, which amended the Casino Control Act and was signed into law by Governor Chris Christie in October of 2013.

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) is the body in charge of considering license applications, issuing licenses for the operators in the state, and overseeing their work to make sure they act in accordance with current statutes.

As far as players are concerned, there are several key details you need to know about playing online poker in NJ:

All players must be at least 21 years of age

You do not have to be inside the state of New Jersey to open an account

You do not have to be a NJ resident to play

This brings us to a very important question that those familiar with the online poker climate in the States are well familiar with. Do you have to be physically present in New Jersey to actually play? In this regard, NJ somewhat differs from states like Michigan and Pennsylvania that joined the party later on.

Geolocation Checks and Procedures in New Jersey

The language of the bill A2578 is clear as far as location requirements are concerned. Only players physically present within NJ state borders are allowed to play on the sites licensed by the NJDGE. This is what caused so many problems during the initial phase.

However, in March of 2015, the regulated states at that point (NJ, Nevada, and Delaware) entered a multi-state agreement that allowed operators to share liquidity. This meant that players from all three states could play together, providing significant boost across the board.

According to the agreement, all states retained the profits deriving from their players, but it the agreement created room for new possibilities and paved the way for the future of regulated poker in the US.

So, to answer the question, you do have to be physically in New Jersey to play on any of the NJ online poker rooms. However, you can play against same players and participate in same tournaments from Delaware and Nevada as well, as long as the room you play on is available in these other states.

Downloading Online Poker Software & Apps in New Jersey

You can download the software for any online poker room in NJ without problems. Simply visit the site of the operator, find the download link, and get the file. The download should not take more than a couple of minutes to complete, after which you can install the software on your computer and start playing.

The good news is that you do not actually have to be in NJ to either download the software or open an account. So, if you are planning a trip, you can prepare everything ahead of time and be ready to kick things off once you enter the state.

Similar rules apply to mobile apps. You can download and install them to your phone without any restrictions.

For iPhone users, you can find the apps on the App Store. Android users will need to download the file from the operator’s website and allow the installation of third-party apps to proceed. This is just an extra step in the process, but nothing to worry about.

Safety and Fairness Considerations

All legal poker rooms in the state of New Jersey are licensed and regulated by the Division of Gaming Enforcement. This body oversees all gambling-related business in the state and they make sure they all adhere to the rules they signed up for when receiving the license.

Prior to regulated poker, players found themselves between a rock and a hard place. They could either not play at all, or place their trust and their money with one of unregulated offshore sites that still catered (and continue to cater) to US players.

Although not all of these sites are necessarily “bad,” they certainly are not regulated by any relevant authority in the US. Furthermore, to do what they do, these rooms have to go around certain laws to be able to accept deposits and process withdrawals.

In the event of anything going wrong, be it a withdrawal problem or any other type of dispute, players really have no recourse when playing on these unregulated sites. So, it opens them to many potential risks.

On the other hand, all licensed operators in New Jersey have to adhere to very strict and clear rules. Their business practices are constantly monitored and their software is subject to regular checks to ensure the play is completely fair, random, and not rigged in any way.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to file a complaint against an online poker operator, you can do it by calling the NJDGE or by sending them an email. Make sure to include all the relevant information as well as any communication between you and the room as this will help make the case clearer.

Once your complaint is received, you will be advised as to what steps to take next, if anything else is required on your part.

Banking Options

Like in other regulated states, players have a variety of options available to them when playing on licensed NJ poker sites. Of course, not all operators accept all the methods, so if there is a particular payment option you prefer, make sure the room you want to play at supports it.

In general, you will find some or all of the following options are available for online poker in New Jersey:

MasterCard

Visa

Discover

American Express

ACH

Bank transfers

Skrill

PayNearMe

PayPal

Check by mail (for withdrawals)

Cash at a land-based location

Most poker operators in the state will not charge you any fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, you should still pay attention to any transactions to poker sites, as it is possible for your bank or the payment processor to charge you, and these fees can vary significantly between methods, so it is something to keep in mind.

Expectations for Shared Liquidity in New Jersey

As mentioned earlier, New Jersey is already a part of the interstate compact with Nevada and Delaware. They were pioneers in terms of sharing player pools across state lines, so the state will likely jump at the opportunity to enter similar compacts with the likes of Michigan and Pennsylvania if the opportunity presents itself.

PokerStars is present in MI and PA, so the operator would probably be happy to combine player pools from all three states if possible.

WSOP currently only operates in Nevada and NJ, but they have their eyes set on Pennsylvania for the summer launch, so that is another interesting future prospect.

All rooms on the partypoker US network (BetMGM, Borgata, and partypoker) already share liquidity within states. For these three, combining player pools across more states would be a completely natural development and it is something they clearly plan for the future.

Of course, whether or not New Jersey will enter new interstate agreements depends largely on what happens with the interpretation of the Wire Act.

At the moment, the most recent interpretation by the DoJ applies the Act to online poker as well. However, a recent decision by the US Court of Appeals overturned this 2018 decision, creating big hopes for the future of online poker.

In the following months, there could be some significant developments in this area, and if new possibilities emerge, it is a logical assumption that New Jersey will be one of the first states to examine further expansions.

Land-based Casinos, Poker Rooms, and Sportsbooks in New Jersey

The online poker industry might be fairly new in New Jersey, but live casinos and poker rooms have been available in the state for several decades. All of them are located in Atlantic City due to specific gaming laws, though, so if you want to try your luck in some brick and mortar establishments, this is where you will need to be.

Borgata Casino

Borgata is definitely one of the most iconic casinos in the state. Although the operator now offers its services online as well, it has been catering to live gamblers for a long time now.

The venue offers something for everyone’s taste. The poker room regularly spreads Hold’em, Omaha, and Stud cash games, with other variations available on demand. Tournament players will find a rich schedule of regular events as well as numerous special series taking place throughout the year.

The casino section offers a huge selection of video slots with hundreds of popular titles and many exciting opportunities to win big progressive jackpots. Table games’ fans will not struggle for options, either, as Borgata spreads blackjack, baccarat, roulette, Three Card Poker, Let It Ride, Pai Gow, Four Card Poker, and more.

Finally, the sportsbook lets you wager on horse races as well as all major sports like football, hockey, basketball, and baseball, as well as soccer, boxing, tennis, MMA, and much more.

Caesars Atlantic City

Another premier destination for all your gambling needs in New Jersey, Caesars Atlantic City is a stylish venue with a great reputation.

The poker room is actually located at the Wild Wild West Casino, but it is currently closed due to the whole pandemic situation.

Other than this, though, Caesars Casino offers a great variety of choices. The venue’s selection of slots is very impressive and includes some of the most popular titles around. The range of available stakes is such that it fits all players’ bankrolls and expectations, with betting options ranging from $0.01 up to $100.

In the table games’ department, Caesars AC offers blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, craps, Pai Gow, Four Card Poker, Mississippi Stud, Pai Gow Tiles, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, etc.

The sportsbook is also located at the Wild Wild West Casino and it is powered by William Hill. The large betting area features everything you could possibly need for the ultimate experience, including private Fan Caves hosting up to 24 people.

Harrah’s Atlantic City

If you find yourself in Atlantic City and looking for some gambling fun or itching to jump into some poker action, you cannot go wrong visiting Harrah’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

The venue’s poker room features a total of 40 tables with the action running from around noon each day to early morning hours of the next day. On weekends, games do not stop at all, so if you are looking to put in a monster session, this is the place to be.

You will find a variety of cash game tables here, with stakes starting at $1/$2 for no limit and $2/$4 for limit games. After that, it all depends on the demand.

To take a break from poker, Harrah’s AC offers a top-quality casino as well, featuring hundreds of video slots as well as a rich table games’ area offering baccarat, Pai Gow, Let It Ride, Four Card Poker, blackjack, and more.

The sports betting area spans across 3800 feet and offers a chance to bet on football, hockey, basketball, baseball, and much more. High-resolution screens are spread across the place, so you can cheer your favorites on as you enjoy a cold drink or have a bite to eat.

Hard Rock Casino

The iconic Hard Rock Casino is now available in Atlantic City as well. The venue opened at the same place where once-legendary Taj stood. If you are a fan of gambling and rock music, there is no better place to visit.

Unfortunately, Hard Rock AC does not have a poker room at this time, which does take away a bit of allure. There are rumors that this might change in the near future, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet.

As for other forms of gambling, the venue does not disappoint. There are well over 2000 slot machines readily available around the clock, including some of the latest releases for those tired of playing the same old games all the time.

If table games are more of your thing, Hard Rock offers pretty much every game you can think of, including craps, baccarat, roulette, Pai Gow, blackjack, Four Card Poker, Mississippi Stud, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Let It Ride, Casino War, Three Card Poker, and more. The venue even provides free gaming classes to teach you how to play various table games.

Tropicana Casino

Another name that you have probably had a chance to hear in the context of gambling in Atlantic City is that of Tropicana Casino. While not as big or as impressive as some other venues on this list, Tropicana will meet and exceed your gaming needs.

Tropicana features a smaller poker room with 18 tables and a somewhat modest tournament schedule. The venue used to be much more poker-focused, but their policy has clearly shifted, so if it is purely poker action you are looking for, you might be better served at one of the other locations.

Slots fans’ will find almost 2500 machines to choose from. Those looking to up the ante can enjoy the stylish environment of the high limits slots area and all the perks that come with it.

The selection of table games at Tropicana includes blackjack, baccarat, craps, Casino War, roulette, Caribbean Stud, Let It Ride, and Criss Cross Poker.

The sportsbook at Tropicana is also powered by William Hill and features 180 seats as well as panoramic LED screens to provide you with the ultimate experience of watching your favorite sports. Located on the casino floor, the sportsbook is open every day from early morning hours (9 or 10am) until after midnight.

Golden Nugget AC

Whether you are into poker, table games, or slots, Golden Nugget Atlantic City has you covered. Another iconic venue, this casino is guaranteed not to disappoint.

The poker room is relatively small, featuring just nine tables, but there is plenty of action to be had. The room spreads No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha games and offers a variety of promotions such as High Hand, Splash the Pot, and rakeback opportunities.

There are 1500 slot machines on offer here, so you will not lack options. The high limit slots room offers well over 100 machines featuring many in-demand titles, fast payouts, private restrooms, and much more.

You will also find plenty of action at the live dealer tables, with games like baccarat, roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, blackjack, craps, Let It Ride, Pai Gow, etc. If stakes on the main casino floor do not meet your standards, check out the nearby high-limit room.

The sportsbook is located off the Main Atrium and features several dozen TVs and five video walls. Alongside regular bets, you can also find boosted parlays and in-play betting options.

Bally’s Atlantic City Casino

Although Bally’s Atlantic City poker room was shut down, it is still a destination worth checking out if you find yourself in the city. The venue offers plenty of exciting gaming action around the clock.

The casino features a great selection of popular slots and video poker machines with denominations ranging from $0.01 to $100. Whether you are looking to have a bit of fun or play for some serious money, you will feel at home here.

In the table games’ department, Bally’s Casino AC offers a standard variety of options such as baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette, Pai Gow, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Mississippi Stud, Four Card Poker, High Card Flush, and more.

The FanDuel sportsbook located inside the casino gives you opportunities to bet on your favorite sports, like basketball, football, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, and more. There are five betting windows available as well as 20 self-serving kiosks, so you can rest assured you will never miss out on a bet.

FAQ

I’m a new player. What special offers are available to me?

As a new player in New Jersey, you are truly spoiled for choice. There are quite a few nice bonuses up for grabs, so it boils down to your expectations and preferences. Our top recommendations are:

WSOP NJ: $50 in free cash with your first deposit & a 100% match up to $1000

NJ: $50 in free cash with your first deposit & a 100% match up to $1000 PokerStars NJ: $30 worth of freeplay or a 100% boost up to $600

Borgata Poker NJ: $20 free, no deposit required & 100% match up to $600

How do I deposit money at New Jersey online poker sites? How can I withdraw?

Because online poker is a completely legal and regulated activity in the state of New Jersey, there are many cheap, reliable and quick ways to move money both on and off online poker rooms. You can transfer directly from your bank, use e-wallets and credit cards, and even deposit and receive cash directly at casino cages in Atlantic City.

There are pros and cons to each method, which is why we’ve created a free guide on how to deposit at New Jersey sites and another guide on how to withdraw your funds.

Do I have to be physically present in New Jersey to play on NJ poker sites?

Yes, the gaming law requires all players to be physically present in the state when actively playing. However, you can download the software, create your account, and even deposit and withdraw funds from other locations.

Can players from New Jersey play with players in other states?

New Jersey is one of the three states to have entered a multi-state agreement back in 2015, the other two being Nevada and Delaware. Thanks to this, players from NJ do get to share the virtual felt with those from these two states, both in tournaments and at the cash tables.

Can I play online poker in NJ from my phone?

All operators in the state offer mobile apps for the players. Thus, all you need to do is download and install the relevant app on your device. Of course, location rules still apply, so you will need to allow the software to access your device’s geolocation data to confirm you are accessing the games from within New Jersey.