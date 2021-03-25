The World Series of Poker is one of the most recognized brands in all of poker and, along with 888poker and Caesars, WSOP NJ has become the biggest poker provider in New Jersey.

New Jersey is a fierce battleground with three sides fighting it out for state poker supremacy. Powered by the 888poker software platform and licensed under the Caesars name in NJ, WSOP Poker NJ has risen to the top of the heap over the past year, emerging as the clear winner in the state revenue wars.

As the online home in the United States for the World Series of Poker, WSOP NJ rocketed to the lead in the state in 2020. When the world locked down for the pandemic in 2020 and the biggest live poker festivals in the world had to go online, WSOP NJ was perfectly situated to rake in the benefits.

With a significant online component to the WSOP festival expected in 2021 as well, WSOP NJ looks poised to hold their top spot and build on the gains of 2020. Read on for details on what you can expect from WSOP NJ and the answers to all your questions about getting started with the world’s biggest poker brand.

WSOP .com USA: The world's most recognizable poker brand is legal and regulated in Nevada and New Jersey! Massive Value 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 + freeroll tickets.

+ freeroll tickets. The only online poker network that spans across multiple states.

Compete for real WSOP bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home.

bracelets and rings in official online events from your own home. Frequent reload bonuses and lucrative monthly promotions.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.5 Competitive

If you are new to WSOP NJ, there are a few bonuses for new players to be aware of. For new sign-ups, the operator offers $700 worth of freeroll value, and they will also match 100% of your first deposit up to $1,000.

Welcome Week Freerolls

Just for creating an account, WSOP NJ will drop seven tickets into your new account after your first deposit of $10 or more. Opt-in from the Promotions menu in the client after you create your account, and follow the links provided to get your tickets.

The tickets are for daily $100 Welcome Week Freeroll games. These games run every night at 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on the day, they are only open to new depositors, and they pay out cold, hard cash, so there is bucket-loads of value for new sign-ups.

Welcome Week Freeroll Schedule

Time Days 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 10 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Double Your Deposit

WSOP NJ will also match your first deposit up to $1,000. Opt-in through the Promotions menu in the client to get started, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus money.

However much you decide to deposit, WSOP NJ will match the funds up to $1,000, and release the bonus funds in $5 increments. The more you play, the more bonus will be released, with $5 more released for every 50 Action Player Points (APPs) earned.

Matched funds are only available on your first deposit, so be sure to plan ahead when you drop your initial funds in. Players can make extra deposits later in order to earn APPs to unlock further bonus, but only the funds included in the initial deposit will be matched.

Matched funds must be unlocked within 90 days of the Match Bonus being credited, and any funds not released after 90 days are forfeited. Portions of the initial deposit that only partially fulfill an APP increment will not be considered for matching. For example, if a new player makes a first deposit of $63, only $60 of that deposit is matched.

Bonus Comparison

Players can access both of these Welcome Bonuses. While a $1,000 Deposit Match is pretty standard across the online poker landscape, the freeroll tickets help make WSOP NJ stand apart from the crowd.

Most other operators hand out bonuses in the $25 to $30 range, divided into cash and tickets. While WSOP NJ has no cash component to their basic welcome bonus, seven chances in $100 freerolls open only to new players is a significant value, especially for tournament specialists.

Check out the WSOP New Jersey lobby

Promotions

Promotions 4.2 Good MTT Rewards

If special promotions are what you are after, WSOP NJ has a slate of promotions to whet any appetite. Leading the way is the WSOP Player of the Year promotion that lets players compete for the coveted title as well as prizes galore. There are also massive guarantees on offer in a spate of weekly tournaments, as well as Sit and Go, and BLAST, leaderboards,

WSOP .com Player of the Year

Being named Player of the Year is a feather in any player’s cap, but adding the WSOP name to the title puts extra value in an already big pot. There’s still time to get involved to compete for the title, and prizes like:

$10,000 cash .

. An exclusive WSOP .com Player of the Year ring .

.com . $1,500 worth of online tournament tickets on WSOP .com.

Huge Weekly Tournament Guarantees

There is more than $250,000 in guarantees up for grabs each week on the regular tournament schedule. There are daily games with guarantees of $10,000 and $15,000, and special weekly games guaranteeing as much as $100,000.

$100K Sunday

Every Sunday players have a chance at $100,000 in guaranteed prizes. Starting at 2 p.m., players can buy-in directly for $320, or earn their way in through a $100K Sunday Freeroll or regular satellites from $30.

$25,000 Weekly Saturday

For just $250 at 8 p.m. every Saturday, you can play for $25,000 in guaranteed prizes.

Leaderboards

There is $1,000 up for grabs in each of two leaderboards running on WSOP NJ, Sit and Go, and BLAST Sit and Go.

Sit and Go Leaderboard

If regular Sit and Go’s are your jam, just play any qualifying Sit and Go, finish in the top 50%, and you will be on your way up the leaderboard. The leaderboard is weekly, and top 15 finishers get paid out a share of $1,000 in tournament tickets, with the winner pocketing $250 in ticket value.

Total points are determined by buy-in and entrants, divided by your finish position, and the tournament fee is included in the buy-in amount. Heads-up (2 player), satellite Sit & Go tournaments, and BLAST SNG’s are not included in point calculations for this leaderboard.

BLAST Leaderboards

There is also $1,000 up for grabs if jackpot games are more your style. BLAST SNG’s offer the chance to win up to 10,000x the buy-in, but you also have the chance to share in two weekly leaderboards of $500 each.

Both high and low buy-in ranges have their own leaderboard, so you can win a share of $500 in BLAST tickets each. Playing $15/$30 gets you points towards the high leaderboard, while playing $1/$5 earns low leaderboard points. Heads-up (2 player), satellite Sit & Go tournaments, and regular SNG’s do not earn points for either BLAST leaderboard.

Other Promotions

There are numerous other time-sensitive offers at any given time, including extra APPs for playing your favorite cash games, reload bonuses, and various tournament series. Check the Promotions menu in the WSOP NJ client regularly to see what is currently on offer.

Overall, the promotions are solid, though heavily focused on tournament rewards. This is no surprise for the WSOP brand, and with some of the biggest tournament series on offer in the US market, the value is high. Cash game lovers can still find promotions to help pad their bankrolls, but it is tournament players who really strike the promotional gold mine.

Rewards

Rewards 4.0 Industry Standard

Loyal players can expect to see that loyalty returned through the Poker Rewards loyalty program. You earn 2 APPs for every $1 in rake you pay, no matter whether you win or lose the hand. You will also earn 2 APPs for every $1 in tournament fees paid, so no matter what your game is, you will be rewarded.

There is more to it than just APPs though. Earn 200 APPs in a month and you will become a Bronze Tier. That converts your APPs to WSOP Points with a multiplier of 4x, which can be redeemed for real money. Earn more than 1,500 APPs in month, and you will be Elite Tier, which multiplies your APPs by 12.5. Earn more than 20,000 points in a year, and you will be a member of the Champions Club, with 16x multiplier on your APPs converting to WSOP Points.

WSOP NJ Poker Rewards Table

Frequency Level Points Required WSOP Point Multiplier Monthly Levels Player 0 0.0 Bronze 200 4.0 Silver 750 10.0 Elite 1,500 12.5 Yearly Level Champions Club 20,000 16.0

The Rewards program with WSOP NJ is industry standard for the US poker market. However, the ability to convert WSOP Points directly to cash at the higher rewards level is a nice feature that gives players a direct cash-back option for points they earn.

Tournaments

Tournaments 4.8 Market Leader

If the WSOP brand is known for anything, it’s for great tournaments. As the official US home of the WSOP and Circuit series, WSOP NJ doesn’t disappoint in that department.

As mentioned in the Promotions section above, there is more than $250,000 guaranteed in various weekly tournaments, including weekly highlight, the $100K Guaranteed Sunday for $320. You can also compete for $50,000 guaranteed every Sunday in the $1,000 high roller event.

WSOP NJ isn’t only for players with deep pockets though. Make money for free in several freerolls every day that pay out prizes in real cash or jump in one of two $15 guaranteed tournaments for as low as $.10 buy-in. There are also many options in the $1-$10 buy-in range, all with hefty guarantees as high as 300x the buy-in. Tournament poker formats include no limit hold’em, pot limit Omaha, and pot limit Omaha Hi/Lo.

Add to that the seasonal series like WSOP and Circuit events, as well as other promotional tournaments that run periodically throughout the year, and it is clear WSOP NJ provides a great tournament base with buy-ins for every bankroll. That is no surprise coming from a tournament-heavy brand like WSOP, but it sets them apart from their competitors in the New Jersey market.

Cash Games

Cash Games 4.2 Decent

While the WSOP brand is known for tournaments, WSOP NJ offers a good selection of cash games as well. Included in the mix are hold’em games and Omaha games, as well as seven-card stud.

The selection of cash games on WSOP NJ is decent, but it falls short of the games on offer at competitors sites. PokerStars NJ offers a wider selection of cash game formats, and also sees more traffic at its cash game tables. partypoker NJ offers the same game selection as WSOP NJ, but also looks to have slightly higher traffic on the tables. While WSOP NJ has decent cash offerings, they don’t quite match up to their competitors in the market,

Get into the action for as low as $.01/$.02, or go for the gold on tables with stakes as high as $30/$60. Check out the full range of games in the table below.

WSOP NJ Cash Formats

Format Micro Stakes High Stakes Limits Hold’Em $.01/$.02 $10/$20 NL/FL Omaha $.01/$.02 $25/$50 PL Omaha Hi/Lo $.05/$.10 $30/$60 PL/FL Stud $.02/$.04 $10/$20 FL

Software

Software 3.6 Future Possibilities

WSOP NJ is powered by 888poker software, and as such, enjoys a solid base of tested software. While WSOP NJ is currently using an older version of the software, there are plans to roll out the innovative new Poker 8 software this year.

The current software version is very functional, though it still has an “old-style” feel to it. Despite the classic look, client response is fast and solid, and provides a stable platform to play from. While the 2020 online WSOP didn’t go off without a hitch, the huge success of the series shows the software is up to the task of big fields.

There is change on the horizon though. Deployed last year for the global marker, 888poker’s new Poker 8 software is a significant upgrade to the version WSOP NJ is currently using.

While there is no clear timeline on deployment of Poker 8 into the New Jersey market, SVP and Head of US at 888 Holdings Yaniv Sherman says the plan is in place. They rolled out Poker 8 in the segregated European market earlier this year, and plan to launch in Pennsylvania in the first half of 2021 with the new software. After that, Sherman said “We then will aim for a phased rollout across the states.”

Currently, the software base for WSOP NJ is a bit behind the curve. While it is on par with the offerings from rival partypoker US Network, PokerStars currently represents the state of the software art in the New Jersey market. The current version for WSOP NJ doesn’t quite reach that bar, but with the expected deployment of the Poker 8 base sometime this year, the gap will narrow significantly.

Cashouts

Cashouts 4.5 Safe & Easy

There are multiple options available for players to cash out their poker winnings on WSOP NJ. Options available match many of the deposit options on offer, but as is common in the market, not all deposit options are supported for withdrawal.

Players have four safe and easy ways to get their winnings off of WSOP NJ:

e-Check ACH

PayPal

Cash at Casino Cage

Caesars Online Play+

The casino cage option comes with a few caveats. For New Jersey players, it is available as Caesars in Atlantic City and withdrawals must be initiated online. Players can get their cash from the cage after a confirmation email, by presenting valid photo ID.

There are no additional fees charged by the operator but 3rd party fees may apply depending on withdrawal method. Just click on CASHIER in the WSOP NJ client, and select the best withdrawl method for you.

FAQ

What Does WSOP NJ Offer for Welcome Bonuses and Promotions?

Players have two options for Welcome Bonuses, and there is not even a choice involved. Get seven tickets to $100 Freerolls just for making your first deposit of at least $10, and take advantage of the 100% Deposit Match bonus up to $1,000 as well.

New players can take advantage of both welcome offers to maximize their value, but there are caveats. Freeroll tickets must be used within seven days of the first deposit, and bonus cash is released in increments of $5 for every 50 APPs earned. APPs can be earned through cash game rake or tournament entry fees, but the full matched bonus money must be unlocked within 90 days.

The added value doesn’t stop when the Welcome Bonus runs out though. WSOP NJ offers promotions throughout the year, including $250,000 in weekly guarantees, WSOP.com Player of the Year competition, and Sit and Go leaderboards.

WSOP NJ also boasts access to some of the biggest poker series on offer in the US market, including as the US home of WSOP Circuit events. Whatever online component the summer live World Series of Poker tournament has will also be accessible from WSOP NJ, making it the best choice for big tournament action in New Jersey.

How is WSOP NJ Regulated?

Like all licensed poker operators in New Jersey, WSOP NJ is regulated through the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and partnered with a land based casino. In this case, Caesars serves as the casino partner in New Jersey.

Who Can Play at WSOP NJ?

WSOP NJ is open to any player who is 21 years old or older, is physically located in the state of New Jersey, and has a WSOP account. Players can also play on their WSOP account in Nevada.

It is likely that WSOP will go live in other states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan in the first half of 2021. That will double the list of states players can access their WSOP account from, but for now, they are limited to play in New Jersey or Nevada.

Do I Have to be a Resident of New Jersey to Play on WSOP NJ?

No. Players only have to be physically present in New Jersey, and be a US resident. Any US resident with a valid WSOP account can play on WSOP NJ at any time they are physically within the state borders of New Jersey.

Does WSOP NJ Share Liquidity?

Yes. New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware have all signed the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) which allows sharing of player pools. With a presence in both states, WSOP NJ takes advantage of that agreement to expand their player pools to include Nevada players.

Its network partner 888 also operates in New Jersey, and also provides the software to three sites in Delaware. All six of these sites shared liquidity on what is referred to as the All-American Poker Network or, more simply, the WSOP/888 network. As of early 2021, it is unique in pooling liquidity across state lines.

What Kinds of Cash Games are Offered at WSOP NJ?

Players at WSOP NJ can play four different cash game formats:

Hold’em No Limit Fixed Limit

Omaha Pot Limit

Omaha Hi/Lo Pot Limint Fixed Limit

Seven Card Stud Fixed Limit



What Stakes Are Available for Cash Games on WSOP NJ?

There are cash game stakes available for every bankroll size at WSOP NJ.

WSOP NJ Cash Formats

Format Micro Stakes High Stakes Limits Hold’Em $.01/$.02 $10/$20 NL/FL Omaha $.01/$.02 $25/$50 PL Omaha 8 $.05/$.10 $30/$60 PL/FL Stud $.02/$.04 $10/$20 FL

What Tournament Series are Offered on WSOP NJ?

WSOP NJ is the US home of the WSOP, and as such has access to some of the biggest series on offer in the US market. In addition to being the home of the online component of the live World Series of Poker each summer, WSOP NJ is also the US home of WSOP Circuit events online.

WSOP events are just the start though. Throughout the year, one-off series are held with juicy prize guarantees, and there are weekly games running all the time with guarantees of more than $250,000 every week.

What Kinds of Tournaments are Available in What Stakes?

Tournament players at WSOP NJ have access to tournaments in the Hold’em format, as well as Omaha and Omaha Hi/Lo. Hold’em is played with no limit stakes, while Omaha games are run with pot limit stakes.

There are buy-ins available for every bankroll size. High rollers can play games as high as $1,000 buy-in, with various options at $525, $500, and $320 as well. On the other end of the scale, players with small bankrolls can win free money in daily freerolls, or compete in games with buy-ins as low as $.10.

The guarantees are pretty juicy at WSOP NJ as well. Regular guarantees go as high as 300 times the buy-in, and that applies to the small buy-ins as well as the big ones. You can play for $100,000 guaranteed in the $320 Sunday game, but you can also play for $300 guaranteed in a daily $1 buy-in. Even the $.10 buy-in offers a juicy guarantee of $15, 150 times your initial investment.

Can I Play the Summer World Series of Poker on WSOP NJ?

Yes. While it is unclear from year to year how much of the live World Series of Poker will take place online, the moden series has had an online component for several years. With radical changes to the live poker scene in 2020, that component was entirely online, and WSOP NJ hosted every game open to the US market.

With the live poker scene still in flux, it is not known how much of the Series will be held online this year. However large the online component is, you can expect access to it all from WSOP NJ.

Does WSOP NJ Have Sit and Gos?

WSOP NJ offers two different kinds of Sit and Go formats.

Regular Sit and Go

Regular Sit and Gos are available from $.25 buy-ins up to $200, in heads up and nine-handed formats. You can also play at three different speeds, normal, turbo and super turbo depending on your preference and buy-in levels.

Players can also compete in the Sit and Go Leaderboard. There’s $1,000 on offer split between players who finish in the top 15 each week so you are playing for more than just the prize pool.

BLAST Sit and Gos

If Jackpot Sit and Gos are more your speed, you can scratch that itch at WSOP NJ as well. The four-handed super turbo BLAST games offer a chance at prize pools as high as 10,000 times the buy in.

Get in the games for as low as $.10 or play for the biggest prizes in the $30 buy-in. Playing most BLAST games also puts you into the BLAST Leaderboards, which are split between high and low boards. Play $15 or $30 buy-ins to accumulate high points, or play $1/$5 games to add to your low leaderboard points. There is a total of $500 per week on offer for each of the BLAST leaderboards.

Does WSOP NJ Have a Fast-Fold Format?

At present, WSOP NJ does not have a fast-fold game format. While the global 888poker client offers SNAP as a fast-fold option, to date that feature hasn’t been implemented in New Jersey.

It is unclear if SNAP will be available when the new Poker 8 software is rolled out, but it is possible fast-fold will come to WSOP NJ at that time.

Does WSOP NJ Have Lottery-Style Sit and Gos?

Yes. BLAST Sit and Gos are available with buy-ins ranging from $.25 up to $30. These four-handed super turbo events are fast paced with great poker action, but there is more to it than just that.

When you register for the BLAST game, you are never really sure what prizes you are playing for. Before the start of the game, the prize pool is determined, and it can be as high as 10,000x the buy-in.

A timer is then set based on the prize pool multiplier – the more you are playing for, the longer the timer – and normal poker action begins. Once the timer ticks down to zero however, it becomes an all-in game until a winner is decided.

Competing in $1 and $5 BLAST games earns players points on the low leaderboard, while $15 and $30 games earn high leaderboard points. Each leaderboard is worth $500 in extra value every week.

How Can I Deposit and Withdraw Money?

There are lots of ways to get money in and out of your WSOP NJ account.

WSOP NJ Banking Options

METHOD DEPOSIT WITHDRAWAL e-Check ACH Yes Yes Credit/ Debit Card Yes No PayPal Yes Yes Cash at Casino Cage Yes (See Below) Yes (See Below) PayNearMe Yes No Play+ Yes Yes

PayNearMe and Credit/ Debit Card are the only deposit options that aren’t available for wathdrawal as well. It should be noted that you can use the Cash at Casino Cage option at Caesars Atlantic City, but withdrawals have to be initiated online from your WSOP NJ account. You will receive an email when the transaction is approved, and you can proceed to the cage at that time with valid photo ID to collect your money.

What is the Software Like at WSOP NJ?

WSOP NJ uses classic software from 888poker. This well tested software base has been active for years, and provides a very stable client experience. The classic look and feel make gameplay feel a little dated compared to rival clients, but it boasts a very functional interface that has stood the test of years.

There is very likely to be new software on the horizon however. While the plan is to rollout the new Poker 8 software from 888poker in Pennsylvania first, no doubt the New Jersey market is high on the list after PA goes live. When that happens, the software will be on-par with the best competitors in the market.

What Platforms Can I Play WSOP NJ On?

WSOP NJ is available on a wide range of devices and platforms. In addition to the Windows desktop client, you can also get a client download if you use a Mac.

If you want to play on the go, you are covered as well. There are iOS versions of WSOP NJ for both iPhone and iPad, as well as a version for Android phones and tablets.