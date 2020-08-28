Flutter Entertainment, in presenting its first financial results since completing its acquisition of The Stars Group, laid out a bold new direction of increased focused and investment at PokerStars.

On Thursday, Flutter, which now comprises over a dozen of the world’s most recognizable gaming brands, including Paddy Power, Betfair, Skybet, PokerStars and FanDuel, boasted of impressive revenue growth in most of its divisions: Sky Betting and Gaming up 32%, PokerStars up 37%, Australia up 45%, the US up 66%.

This more than offset the decline of 8% at Paddy Power-Betfair, hit by retail sportsbook closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall, total pro forma group revenue for the half sat at £2.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year. It was almost exactly split between sports betting and gaming, though the former grew only 8% year-over-year; the latter 40%.

“We’re very pleased with our first half performance and the way the group has maintained its strong momentum against a very challenging backdrop,” said Flutter CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson in presenting the group’s results to investors yesterday.