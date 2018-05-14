Portugal to Join Shared Liquidity Pool “Potentially Very Soon” PokerStars.PT will join France and Italy this month in Europe’s first-ever three-country shared player pool. Share:

PokerStars is set to connect its segregated Portugal online poker room with its Southern European online poker network this month, and “potentially very soon,” the company revealed on an earnings call with analysts last week.

The operator launched its so-called PokerStars Europe network in mid-January, connecting the player pools of France and Spain. It was expected that Portugal would follow soon after, but unspecified delays have pushed back the launch until this month.

“Portugal is likely to be added to the pooled liquidity this month, potentially very soon, and that will—I have no doubt that will boost the revenues that we’re currently generating from Portugal,” stated The Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi last week.

