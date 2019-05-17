The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced this week the introduction of its own online sports betting platform in New Jersey with the launch of BorgataSports.com.

“We are excited to launch BorgataSports.com,” said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, in a recent press statement.

“With our customers in mind, we have delivered the ability for existing BorgataCasino.com and BorgataPoker.com account holders to use their current credentials to sign in and access all platforms, allowing for a seamless transition between products,” Glover added.

BorgataSports is now live on desktop and available for download on iOS and Android devices. The new Borgata-branded online sports betting platform offers a full range of sports from the US including the major American leagues as well as select international sports such as Rugby, Golf, Boxing, Football, Cricket, Tennis, etc.

The platform offers New Jersey customers the same range of sports bet currently offered at the land-based sportsbook, the Borgata Race & Sports Book. This includes Straight bets, Parlay bets, Future bets and more.

Customers are promised a seamless experience, with multiple deposit and withdrawal methods. Live-in game bets and daily boosted parlays across multiple sports are also on offer, the company announced in a press statement released on Tuesday, May 14.

Furthermore, new players to the site are being provided a risk-free first wager with up to $250 cashback and $25 bonus dollars at Borgata’s Casino branch.

The announcement comes on the same day that marked one year of the PAPSA repeal anniversary. On May 14, 2018, in a historic move for sports betting in the country, the US Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) paving the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

Since then several gaming operators and casinos have been seeking approval from New Jersey gambling regulators to offer sports betting.

A month after the Supreme court lifted the federal ban, Borgata made history by becoming the first Atlantic City casino to offer land-based sports betting when it opened its Race & Sports Book on June 14.

Shortly after legalization, the Casino and its parent company MGM Resorts International followed the live sportsbook up by launching their mobile online sports betting app PlayMGM NJ Sports in August through its partnership with GVC Holdings PLC.

However, it was DraftKings who became the first online sportsbook operator. The fantasy sports giant partnered with Resorts International to launch an online sports-betting app on August 6.

Soon after, online gambling giant The Stars Group launched its mobile and online sports betting app BetStars ahead of the start of the NFL season last year through its partnership with Resorts. It is likely that the BetStars brand will be replaced with the FOX Bet brand after TSG entered into a historic partnership with FOX Sports, a subsidiary of the Fox Corporation.

888, William Hill and Sugar House are among the other operators to offer online sports betting operations in the Garden State. Kindred and Bet365 are also expecting to launch an online sportsbook.

New Jersey’s sports betting industry now features 24 land-based and online sportsbooks. BorgataSports.com became the state’s 14th to launch online.

Borgata Casino is also set to debut a new sports betting “destination bar” this summer. The construction of this new venue began in January this year.