PokerStars Sports has announced the signing of former international football star David Ginola to lead a new marketing campaign that will run in the French market.

It is the first ambassador signing to the PokerStars Sports brand, launched earlier this year.

“David’s charisma and charm made him the perfect choice when looking for an ambassador to command this role and bring passion and flair to our plans in France,” Tom Warren, Marketing Director at PokerStars, said.

The new campaign, La Grosse Cote (“The Big Odds,” in English), encourages sports fans in France to take advantage of boosted odds on football matches.

“La Grosse Cote is appointment viewing. It’s all about stand-out offers on the matches our community are most interested in, and we can’t think of anyone better to bring these offers to life. We look forward to working closely with him on more ways to truly engage our community,” Warren added.