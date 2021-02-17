888poker Giving Away Over $100K in New Freeroll Festival

888poker has announced details surrounding their latest promotion for depositing players: 24/7 Freerolls Festival, which kicked off in the dot-com market on February 10.

Over $100,000 will be given away via three different regular freerolls until March 2—called Freebie, Funky and Fabulous—as well as Gift Drops happening over all major real money cash game tables.

During this 3-week promotional period, players are encouraged to make a deposit so that they can join in with one of three freerolls which are running round the clock.

Both existing and new players can participate in the promotion—you just need a verified account and to have made a deposit. Once that’s done, you’ll be good to go and can play in freerolls daily. And even better, new players can do this while also working off their big sign-up bonus.

Freebie Freerolls

The Freebie Freerolls are the simplest to enter. All you need to do is have made a deposit on 888. No tickets to the freeroll are required and registration will open an hour before the start of the tournament.

Instant cash prizes between $200 to $2,000 are on offer. However, Sundays will have a boosted prize pool of $5,000, so it’s worth checking back then for some great value.

Funky Freerolls

Tickets into the Funky Freerolls can be won via gift drops that will happen when playing real money games on 888.

Gift drops can happen on cash game tables, BLAST fast-fold tables, SNAP jackpot SNGs, and multi-table tournaments.

The Funky Freeroll have a prize pool between $300 and $500. Instead of cash prizes as seen in the others, winners receive $5 tournament tickets as their prize instead.

It is worth nothing that besides freeroll tickets, players may also receive BLAST tickets and cash prizes via these Gift Drops.

Fabulous Freerolls

The Fabulous Freerolls will takes place once per day with a prize pool of $500. All tickets into the freeroll can be won via the Winner Spinner prize wheel.

The Winner Spinner is a prize wheel, that depositing players can spin twice a day to win prizes, regardless of this promotion. In addition to the Fabulous Freeroll tickets, Casino FreePlay, Sports Free Bets and cash prizes are also up for grabs.

Gift Drops

As a reminder, Gift Drops happen on tables at random every few minutes. Tournament tickets, BLAST tickets and Cash totaling up to $1,000 up for grabs.

Freerolls & Requirements

Freeroll How To Enter Prizes Available Freebie Freerolls No ticket required Instant cash prizes Funky Freerolls Win a ticket via Gift Drops Tournament tickets Fabulous Freerolls Win a ticket via the Winner Spinner wheel Instant cash prizes

The 24/7 Freerolls Festival is part of the ongoing celebration of the new 888 software Poker 8 that rolled out on mobile and desktop last year.

The new promotion also comes hot-on-the-heels of their last promo which had the operator giving away $1,000 every 10 seconds with Turbo Drops.

Sunday Sale Returns February 21

The popular Sunday Sale returns this week. Buy-ins have been halved on the Monsoon, the Whale and the Mega Deep event. $145,000 is guaranteed but buy-ins have been slashed.

The $100,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Mega Deep will run with a $55 buy-in instead of $109. The tournament kicks off at 19:00 GMT .

. The $15,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Monsoon has a buy-in of $27.50 instead of $55 and starts off at 18:30 GMT .

. The $30,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Whale now has a sticker price of $215 and will get underway at 20:00 GMT .

Sunday Sale tournaments are currently in the lobby and open for registration.