PokerStars has capped the number of cash game tables a player can play simultaneously on its Southern European network to six.

Deployed in Spain and France, though not yet in Portugal, the move follows its trial adoption in Italy last summer which the company says has been a success. It increases the likelihood that the system be deployed on the dot-com market in the future.

“As always when it comes to the poker ecosystem, we like to move with care,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, on the Spanish and French PokerStars blogs last week.

“We have taken our time to review the results of the change [on the Italian site]. We are now confident that the limits of tables in Italy have had a positive impact on the gaming experience of most poker players,” he added.