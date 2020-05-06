High stake poker alumni, Fedor Holz has signed on as a GGPoker ambassador. Holz’s community poker coaching site Pokercode has also partnered with GGPoker, by forging a reciprocal partnership.

The partnership was announced on May 3 on social media, but the team at pokerfuse had guessed the signing was about to happen, as Holz was spotted in a marketing campaign promoting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series.

Going forward myself and @_pokercode will partner with GGPoker. WSOPC series with 100M$ gtd starts today. We will o… https://t.co/Hx5gDhkG5P— Fedor Holz (@CrownUpGuy) May 03, 2020

“We’re thrilled to become a GGPoker partner, particularly at this exciting time, and I’m honored to join Team GGPoker” Holz said via press release. “In addition to the broad suite of poker training our players already have access to, helping them see much greater success at the tables, Pokercode players can now call the best platform in the industry home.”

“Pokercode is yet another top brand to add to our list of partners,” Head of GGPoker Jean-Christophe Antoine added. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Fedor Holz onto Team GGPoker. His passion for the game and success both live and online is truly impressive. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Fedor and the entire Pokercode community.”

Just one day after the announcement of the partnership was revealed, Holz won the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, $5,000 High Roller event for $91,441.

Decent start to the WSOPC 🙌 also came 4th in 10k for 88k$.

Today two Day 2‘s on stars. LFG https://t.co/fOlOw8wynH— Fedor Holz (@CrownUpGuy) May 04, 2020

Holz allegedly retired from poker back in 2016 despite still winning super high roller events for eye watering sums of money.

Holz is currently Number 1 on the German all time money list with $32.5 million in prize winnings to his name. He sits 8th overall on the Hendon Mobs All Time Money List with another GGPoker ambassador, Daniel Negreanu, sitting in third.

You can catch Holz and Negreanu catching up following the signing below.

GGPoker Ambassador Who’s Who

Prior to signing with GGPoker, Holz was affiliated with partypoker through a partnership between the pair that formed back in 2017. Holz also sat on party’s Player Advisory Panel — which was set up to communicate player feedback with a live and online viewpoint to senior management.

Holz is not the only ambassador to have represented different online poker operators in the past.

Daniel Negreanu was famously a PokerStars pro for the better part of twelve years before making the switch to GGPoker last year.

Also previously with PokerStars, Brazilian poker pro Felipe “Mojave” Ramos is also now an ambassador for GGPoker.

High stakes pro Bryn Kenney is also part of the team as is ex- PokerStars and partypoker ambassador Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier .

ElkY signed on as a GGPoker ambassador just a few weeks ago stating:

“I am excited to join GGPoker, the most ambitious poker site. With clear focus on software and making poker fun again, there has never been a better place to play online poker.”

ElkY joins GGPoker after two years with partypoker where he was enlisted to promote the ring-fenced .EU market.

Tennis Champ Boris Becker Signs with GGPoker

Just a few weeks ago former tennis world number 1 Boris Becker signed up as a GGPoker ambassador. The announcement was paired with news of a partnership between GGPoker and European poker room King’s Casino (a firm favorite with Holz and ElKY).

Watching my friend @TheBorisBecker doing great in the opening event of the @WSOPC Online Series on @GGPokerOfficial… https://t.co/lJlZNzmrv4— ElkY (@elkypoker) May 04, 2020

The signing of Becker marked what Poker Industry PRO is calling a land-grab by GGPoker as King’s Casino had long standing ties with online poker operator partypoker, and Becker previously represented party as well. Before that Becker had been linked to PokerStars.

“You know I’m a sportsman, right? But I’m stuck at home like the whole world. What do I do? I started playing poker online with GGPoker, in collaboration with King’s Casino,” Becker said in a short video message shared on the social media platform.

“Go ahead and start playing with me,” he continued, adding that players will have the chance to challenge him “in the next couple of days.”

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

Now under way on GGPoker, the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series will run until May 31 and is guaranteeing $100 million. It is the biggest tournament guarantee in the history of online poker.

“I’m thrilled to reveal that GGPoker will be hosting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series in partnership with World Series of Poker,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker in a press release. “A GGPoker and WSOP partnership brings together two like-minded global organizations, and I can’t wait to see GGPoker players competing for WSOP Circuit rings online.”

Things to Know about WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

$100,000,000 guaranteed

$1.2 million total buy-ins across the series

535 No Limit Hold’em events and 60 Omaha events

18 total WSOPC Ring events

Ring events 8 Ring events with at least seven-figure guarantees

6 events feature multiple day 1s

