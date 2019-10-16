When Flutter announced the all-share acquisition of The Stars Group late last month, naturally the focus was on the sports betting side of the business.

The two companies will be bringing together half a dozen big brands—Sky Bet, FOX Bet, and BetStars on one side; Paddy Power, FanDuel and Betfair on the other. Between retail and online, the combined business would generate more than half its revenue from sports betting.

The enlarged company has grand plans for synergies and growth in this area, with a particular focus on opportunities in the United States. This was explored in detail in a PRO feature last week.

Less has been said about online poker, a business that would still make up close to 20% of the entire Flutter company post-acquisition. How does adding PokerStars to the portfolio help with potential cross-sell? What will the operator do with its existing iPoker skins? Where does Adjarabet’s leading poker platform in Georgia fit into the equation? What is there to learn from the SBG acquisition? These questions and more are discussed below.