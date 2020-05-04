Online poker revenue in Portugal exploded in Q1 2020, up 27% year-over-year. to €4 million It is the highest Q1 since the market first opened three years ago and is the highest single quarter since Q4 2017.

It represents growth of 27% year-over-year, with tournaments up 6.5% and cash games exploding 38.6%.

It marks a major reversal of previous trends, with quarterly revenue declining annually each year, and it is a stark difference sequentially: Q4 2019 was down 12%.

Some of this impact will be due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it only impacts the last few weeks of this reporting period: The country went into a nationwide state of emergency in mid-March, but it was less affected than other European countries.

This is also reflected in data from sports, which continued to grow in Q1 2020 to a record high of €34.5 million despite the impact on sporting events in the last month. Casino also continued its upward trend, up to €35.3 million.