Ex-PokerStars Ambassador Daniel Negreanu has signed with GGPoker as a network ambassador, six months after parting ways with PokerStars, he announced on Twitter, Wednesday.

Prior to the signing, Negreanu had worked with PokerStars for over a decade and was an outspoken ambassador and defender of the company, helping the online poker operator navigate tumultuous times including the scrapping on the Supernova Elite VIP program back in 2015.

To celebrate the announcement and to welcome Negreanu to the team, GGPoker will be running a special promotion with a $100,000 freeroll. Negreanu himself will be taking part online at the final table.

“GGPoker is enormously proud to announce the signing of the planet’s most revered poker player, Daniel Negreanu, as a GGPoker Ambassador,” it reads on a special promotional page that PRO was shown ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

“To celebrate the arrival of the greatest mind reader in the game, we have some incredible offers for both new and existing GGPoker players,” it was stated.