It only took one week of meeting its $400,000 guarantee for the organizers of the GGMasters to raise the guaranteed prize pool by $100,000 again. Due to the growing popularity of the flagship Sunday online poker tournament at GGPoker, players will now compete for a minimum prize pool of $500,000.

This marks the second consecutive week that the fastest growing Sunday Major met its guarantee and was subsequently increased by $100,000.

GGMasters General Information

Runs every Sunday at 17:00 UTC (1pm ET)

(1pm ET) $500,000 guaranteed prize pool

$150 buy-in

Tournament played as a Freezout (no rebuys or re-entries)

For additional information, check out our comprehensive GGMasters FAQ page.

Sign up to GGPoker today to play GG Masters & enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGMasters Satellites

For players that find the $150 buy-in a little too steep for their bankroll, GGPoker is running satellite tournaments that allow players to win their way into the GGMasters through a series of step tournaments.

The buy-in for the first step satellites is just $1.50, but there are also higher buy-in satellites with a more direct path to winning a seat in the Sunday GGMasters.

Satellite tournaments run all week and the schedule is packed with them on Sunday to accommodate those only play online poker once a week or have a last-minute opening in their schedule.

If you win a seat, you will be automatically registered for the next GGMasters scheduled to run.

More Than $2 million Guaranteed Every Sunday at GGPoker

As one of the newer online poker rooms, GGPoker decided it needed to make a big splash to get the attention of online poker players.

In addition to building up the GGMasters, the operator is also providing a wide variety of options on Sundays for those that want to play more than one tournament or those that are looking to play poker games other than No Limit Hold’em.

The newly revamped Sunday schedule now guarantees at least $2 million each week with a selection of different game types including Omaha and Short Deck and buy-ins for all size bankrolls. The structures vary too with Deepstacks, Turbos and bounty tournaments.

On Sunday, GGPoker is also wrapping up its $9 million guaranteed High Rollers Week which boosts the total guarantee for its Sunday tournaments over $2.5 million this week.

Sign up to GGPoker today to play GG Masters & enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGMasters History

The GGMasters is in the midst of what looks to be a meteoric rise in popularity.

The debut running of the GGMasters took place on January 5, 2020. Back then, the tournament had just a $250,000 guarantee. That week players enjoyed extra value as a result of the nearly $28,000 that GGPoker had to add to the prize pool to meet the guarantee.

Despite not meeting its guarantee, the very next week, they raised the guarantee to $300,000. Players continued enjoying the extra value from money the company added to the prize pool as it continuously missed out on attracting enough entries to make up a $300,000 prize pool.

Then on March 15, the GGMasters exceeded it $300,000 guarantee for the first time in its history. So what did GGPoker do? They bumped up the guarantee again, this time raising it by $100,000, making the guarantee $400,000. And once again, players flocked to the GGMasters, with 3051 entries pushing the prize pool to $421,038.

Will the GGMasters exceed its guarantee three weeks in a row even though the prize pool will now be at least $500,000? Well, we will soon find out.