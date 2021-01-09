Global Poker is bringing more tournament action to the US online poker scene with its Micro Thunder Series II. Running until January 17, the series will feature a total of 26 events, dishing out SC 50,000 worth or prizes.

For those looking to play just for fun and competition, there are also GC counterparts of all the Micro Thunder Series tournaments, featuring GC 15,000,000 in guarantees, as well as some Global Poker merchandise and trophies for the most successful players.

Low Buy-ins and Big Prizes

Like the name of the series suggests, tournaments are geared towards players with smaller bankrolls, giving them an opportunity to fight it out on the virtual felt for big prizes.

Buy-ins start as low as SC 1 and GC 1000, so the Micro Thunder Series II is accessible to all players. Global Poker is guaranteeing SC 50,000 across its 26 events that award prizes that can be exchanged for cash prizes, but this guarantee could easily be shattered if there is enough interest.

Win Your Micro Thunder Series II Trophy

In addition to any prizes that can be exchanged for cash prizes and Gold Coins that you stand to win, Global Poker will also treat every single winner of SC and GC tournaments with a brand-new and unique Micro Thunder Series II trophy and some limited-edition merchandise, such as caps and pins.

All players who make it to the final table of any GC event will also receive limited-edition pins as a token to remind them of their good run.

The Gods of Thunder Main Events

Sunday, January 24, will see two events take place, featuring all players who made final tables of any GC and SC events. Called Gods of Thunder, this tournament will pit the most successful players from the Micro Thunder Series II against each other.

Players playing in the GC installment of the event will fight it out for the trophy, God of Thunder hoodie, limited-edition cap, and pin, which will go to the eventual winner. Everyone making their way to the final table will get all of these as well, except for the trophy, while ITM players will receive limited-edition God of Thunder T-shirts and pins.

Those who make it to the final table of the Sweeps Coin event will receive the same prizes. However, there are no special prizes for just making it in the money in this tournament.

Plenty of Action to Be Had

Whether you have a Sweeps Coin bankroll on Global Poker or just want to have some fun playing poker for free, the Micro Thunder Series II is worth checking out.

Even if you only get involved with Gold Coin events, which you can do by simply logging in to your account and claiming daily rewards, there are some nice prizes worth fighting for.

You have a shot at winning cool trophies and nice merchandise without risking any money playing in GC event. Sweeps Coin tournaments will feature very affordable buy-ins, and there are still trophies up for grabs.

As far as the tournament action goes, you really cannot ask for much more from the events costing you just a few bucks to enter.