Earlier this month, a Dutch court ruled in favor of Dutch players playing on PokerStars.EU domain, exempting them from 29% taxes on winnings.

The Dutch Court of Appeals in Den Bosch issued the ruling on December 31 but the announcement was publicized a week later.

In its judgment, the Court ruled that the country’s tax authorities, Belastingdienst, has no right to impose taxes on players’ winnings earned on PokerStars dot-EU online poker site.

The court concluded that PokerStars.EU is based in Malta, which is a part of the European Union (EU) and thus qualified for the exemption.