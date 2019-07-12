The Stars Group (TSG) has partnered with the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, providing the global gaming company the opportunity to gain a foothold in New York. TSG will look to offer both online and land-based gaming in the state, pending government approval.

The agreement affords TSG “first skin” rights to offer branded real money online poker and casino games along with mobile sports betting should changes to state law and regulatory approval allow.

More immediately, TSG will provide the Mohawk Casino Resort in Upstate New York with “support services for the launch and operation” of a 5,200 square foot on-site sportsbook.

“We are excited to announce this agreement with Mohawk, which further strengthens our market access as we work to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market,” said Robin Chhabra, CEO of FOX Bet, the new US sports betting brand of The Stars Group.