MPN is rolling out the latest version of its next-generation online poker client Prima across its network this week, the operator has announced.

v40, as it is called internally, will go live on skin Guts.com for a short beta-testing period before a network-wide deployment over the coming days, PRO was informed.

The latest version introduces two of the company’s most requested features: Player notes and customizable bet slider. As with other poker clients, players can now take text-based notes in addition to the existing color-coding. For MPN’s implementation, these notes are limited to a tweet-sized 140 characters and, if an opponent changes alias, notes and color-coding is wiped.

Players can also now define the betting preset buttons. Pre-flop, there are three buttons that can be set to any multiple of a big-blind; post-flop, these are set as percentages of the pot.

So far, so standard—these features are common across most major online poker clients. However, one unique feature, MPN says, is that all these notes and settings are stored to the cloud. This means notes, bet-slider configuration and other settings are reflected across the online poker experience regardless of what platform is used: Desktop, web or mobile (notes are currently read-only on mobile, though editing will likely come down the line).