Online poker upstart Run it Once Poker has changed how it rewards players, introducing a new Legends program that returns cashback to players that reach weekly play targets.

The new rewards program is a more traditional approach to rewarding players and seeks to encourage higher participation at the tables.

Upon launch, Run it Once Poker exclusively rewarded players with its innovative Splash the Pot program. This returned 51% of all rake collected at the tables back to players in the form of cash added randomly to pots.

This mechanism remains, but its contribution has been reduced to 30%. The Legends program returns 10% to 30% extra directly to players in the form of cash rewards added automatically to accounts each week.

On top of these base percentages, four-week “streak” bonuses can take a player’s cashback up to 45%. Including the Splash the Pot bonus, the total effective rakeback can total 75% to the highest grinders.

“The system we came up with is one that we could implement quickly in a way that is engaging and user-friendly and can be iterated on over time,” said RIO founder Phil Galfond in his blog post announcing the new rewards program.