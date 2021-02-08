Exclusive: One Week After Launch, PokerStars Michigan Leads US Regulated Market in Cash Game Traffic

The first legal online poker room in Michigan, PokerStars.MI, has jumped to the top of the pack of regulated US online poker rooms, the latest cash game traffic data has revealed.

As tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel, available live exclusively to all subscribers on the PRO Data platform, PokerStars.MI reported 408 average concurrent cash game players over the last seven days.

This was just enough to out-pip its Pennsylvanian counterpart, PokerStars.PA, which recorded an average of 404 over the same period.

It represents a very strong start to Flutter's latest regulated online poker room launch which went live on Friday, January 29—less than ten days ago.