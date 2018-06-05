Partypoker.EU: GVC, PMU Launch French-Spanish Shared Network

Five months after PokerStars went live, GVC creates Europe’s second shared player pool.

The tournament schedule in France doubled, with more than €1 million guaranteed every week. Partypoker’s lottery sit and gos are not yet available in Spain as this format is still pending approval from the regulator.

GVC’s online poker room partypoker has successfully combined its Spanish and French online poker networks becoming only the second such shared liquidity pool to go live in Europe.

The new partypoker.eu network now consists of five skins, all pooling liquidity across cash games and tournaments: GVC’s own partypoker and bwin brands, which both operate in Spain and France, and Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU), France’s giant horse racing bookmaker.

“PMU’s goal is to take a strong position on European poker tables in Europe,” stated Brewenn Cariou, PMU Poker’s Business Manager. “This launch is just the beginning of an offensive strategy, with more announcements to come in autumn.”

June 05, 2018
