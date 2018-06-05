Partypoker.EU: GVC , PMU Launch French-Spanish Shared Network Five months after PokerStars went live, GVC creates Europe’s second shared player pool. Share:

GVC’s online poker room partypoker has successfully combined its Spanish and French online poker networks becoming only the second such shared liquidity pool to go live in Europe.

The new partypoker.eu network now consists of five skins, all pooling liquidity across cash games and tournaments: GVC’s own partypoker and bwin brands, which both operate in Spain and France, and Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU), France’s giant horse racing bookmaker.

“PMU’s goal is to take a strong position on European poker tables in Europe,” stated Brewenn Cariou, PMU Poker’s Business Manager. “This launch is just the beginning of an offensive strategy, with more announcements to come in autumn.”

