Slovakia’s National Council has passed a new gambling act, opening its online gambling market to international operators across the European Union for the first time.

The legislation, drafted by the Ministry of Finance, will end the regime of the state-owned national lottery operator, TIPOS, who currently enjoys a monopoly on online gambling. However, under the new regulations it will continue to run its online monopoly on certain types of lotteries and bingo.

The new gambling rules mean the country is now just one step away from opening its door to international operators. The bill needs the signature of the country’s President, Andrej Kiska.