A group of bills that would expand gambling in Michigan—including online poker—now resides with the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee, which is expected to take up and pass the gaming expansion package as soon as Tuesday.

In addition to online poker, the proposed legislation bundle would also legalize online casino games, sports betting, fantasy sports contests and provide for changes to rules around Detroit’s land-based casinos and the state’s charity poker program.

With the support needed to pass the Senate, a marked-up version of the bills could quickly find its way back to the House for final approval on the changes before being sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to sign into law.

Michigan lawmakers delivered online gaming legislation to the governor’s desk last year before then-Governor Rick Snyder vetoed the bills as one of his final acts before leaving office. Snyder cited concerns over cannibalization of online lottery and land-based casino proceeds which help fund education in the state.