Online poker became legal is the state of Michigan over the holiday season when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a group of bills into law allowing several forms of igaming in the state.
In addition to poker, the new laws in Michigan also allow online casino games, sports betting and fantasy sports contests.
The legalization of online gaming in Michigan comes one year after then-Governor Rick Snyder vetoed the 2018 version of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act following a year-end push by lawmakers to get the bill to his desk.