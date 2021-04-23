Dutch Regulatory Board Receives 28 License Applications for Country's New Remote Gambling Act

The Dutch gaming regulatory board Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has stated that it has received 28 applications from gambling operators.

The announcement comes just days after the Dutch Remote Gambling Act was officially introduced in the country, more than two years after the Senate approved the bill.

The licensing process began on the same date on which the bill came into force—April 1. Online gambling operators including offshore operators who are interested in the Dutch market can apply for a license to legally launch their services in the country.

The regulator is targeting an October 1, 2021 go-live date for the market.