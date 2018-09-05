The World Poker Tour (WPT) announced last week that it has inked a four-year partnership with the GVC-owned global poker tour, partypoker LIVE, with the aim to provide poker players across the globe more options for choosing where to play.

The partnership will include up to seven international poker events across Canada and Europe in the four-year span, with each event guaranteeing up to €3 million in prizes.

“The World Poker Tour is proud to partner with partypoker LIVE on this new, four-year global initiative,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour, in a recent press statement.

“The partnership allows the WPT to continue its dedication of bringing world-class poker to people’s lives, and we are honored to have John Duthie and the entire team at partypoker LIVE sharing in this value. Together with partypoker LIVE, we look forward to elevating the game for all levels,” he added.